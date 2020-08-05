Fortnite Maruaders Undergo Minor Change in v13.40

Since the start of Fortnite Season 3, there have been many players out there who have been having their game come to end by the hands of Marauders.

New to this season, these roaming NPCs will catch sight of you and practically hunt you until you are either eliminated or you take them out.

They have been a largely controversial addition since they’ve come into the game because of their sheer power and their ability to grief players who are in the middle of a fight themselves.

While this latest update hasn’t gotten rid of them like a lot of players want, there have been some tweaks made to them that might make them a bit more worthwhile for players to eliminate.

What’s New With the Marauders?

The Marauders have been updated: Bandage drop % from 50% to 25% Stink Grenade drop % from 50% to 75%

Stink Grenade drop stack from 3 to 6 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 5, 2020

Perhaps in an effort to entice players to engage the Marauders more often, Epic Games has lowered their bandage drop rate from 50 percent to 25 and upped the Stink Grenade drop percentage from 50 to 75 and made them drop in stacks of six, all according to Fortnite leaker HYPEX.

By doing this, there’s much more incentive to actually fight the packs of enemies because there’s a better chance of getting just some basic bandages out of it.

This likely won’t please everyone, but it’s still nice to see Epic at least try to appease the fans a bit.

Is This Enough?

At the end of the day, unless you’re somebody who really enjoys uses the Stink Grenades, then there’s really not a great reason to go after these packs of enemies.

They are still very much more of a nuisance than anything and this change doesn’t really do a whole lot to fix that problem.

There are definitely some players out there who think they are a welcome addition this season, but when they constantly drop on you without any rhyme or reason, things get very annoying, very fast.

There’s a chance Marauders could be removed in Season 4, so there could possibly be a light at the end of the tunnel.

