Cryptic Fortnite Tweet Teases Popular Save the World Skin

If you’re strictly a battle royale player in Fortnite, then their strange tweet of emojis probably left you with more questions than answers, but longtime Save the World players likely got very excited.

Everyone knows how important it is to have a cool looking skin in the game, which is why Epic Games rotates the item shop each day with new outfits. For the most part, Save the World skins have remained separate from the battle royale mode, but that doesn’t mean they can’t make the jump.

As it turns out, it looks like Epic is getting ready to add the popular character Penny to the game, and she could be arriving very soon!

Fortnite Teases Penny

Near the end of August 12, Epic Games posted to the official Fortnite account a series of emojis which was obviously a clear tease to something.

Of course, many people in the replies had no idea what they were talking about, but thankfully, we have the leakers to rely on.

According to Fortnite leaker FireMonkey, this tease is actually a reference to Penny, who is a character from Save the World.

Coming Soon | Penny Tease

The original constructor joins the battlefield. HD Image URL: https://t.co/ihicepfiRm Side Note: Penny might be apart of the "Constructor Crew" set added in v13.30 [See Linked tweet https://t.co/KDQMAv3TuV] pic.twitter.com/kU7MCIRbcG — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) August 13, 2020

Now, we don’t yet know when this skin will release, but it will possibly be part of the Constructor Crew set.

Will She Be Joined By Anyone Else?

Keep in mind that this is called a set, which would seemingly indicate she’s not alone. Of course, that could mean she comes with a special back bling or pickaxe, but who’s to say it’s not another skin entirely?

Also according to FireMonkey, there’s a chance we could see Kyle join Penny when the set becomes available. Like Penny, Kyle is also from the Save the World mode, so if you’re somebody who has been playing that version, these two characters will sound familiar.

One side note regarding the Penny tease: We MIGHT also see Kyle from STW coming to BR, the reason I say this is because 11 months ago BOTH Penny & Kyle got added as placeholder BR skins, and got removed/encrypted ~2 updates ago.https://t.co/6rzKwdgV2C pic.twitter.com/BU72MVRJIM — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) August 13, 2020

It’s possible the two could arrive before the end of Season 3, but nothing is set in stone as of yet. Considering the fact that Epic is already teasing Penny, it does seem like she’ll be hitting the item shop quite soon.

READ NEXT: Fortnite Devs Investigating Game-Breaking Car Glitches