Fortnite Season 4’s Map is Already Changing

We’re just a few days into the start of Fortnite Season 4 but some of the plotlines are already in motion and the map has started to change.

There are already a bunch of leaked locations that will eventually make their way to the game, and for that to actually happen, we need to see some shifting on the map.

We don’t much about the overall plot of the season other than Galactus is quickly making his way towards the island and Thor will be tasked with stopping that.

This season introduced a bunch of Marvel-themed locations such as Doctor Doom’s domain and the Sentinel Graveyard. While these could very easily be easter eggs for Marvel fans, they could also be hinting at something much larger.

Let’s take a look at the changes that have already been made.

Beacons Are Active

The 15 ''beacons'' have been activated pic.twitter.com/tkgjg1uSrO — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) August 29, 2020

One of the new things that popped up with the recent map change was the addition of several beacons scattered across the map.

It was speculated that these would all activate together to form a dome, which is something that could definitely happen, but it just didn’t yet.

Since these are activated now, it might not be much longer until we find out what’s really going on with them.

Prisoner Transports

the Prisoner Transport Landmark has been decrypted and added to tge game. pic.twitter.com/0Q2I7bVM4b — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) August 29, 2020

On top of the beacons being active, Fortnite leaker FortTory also uploaded a few images of the Prisoner Transport landmark that has now appeared in the game.

What’s most interesting about this is the Trask Industries logo on the truck, which would be the exact same company that makes the sentinels.

If you’re looking for an example from the movies, X-Men: Days of Future Past featured Bolivar Trask, played by Peter Dinklage, as he created the sentinels to track down and wipe out all of the mutants.

We don’t yet know what these trucks will mean, but we have also gotten confirmation from FireMonkey that Trask Industries will actually appear as a location.

"Trask Industries" POI files got decrypted ~10 minutes ago. pic.twitter.com/UmT44lENgh — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) August 29, 2020

It will be important to keep an eye on this going forward, so stay tuned!

