All Songs That Play on Fortnite Car Radios

At long last, Fortnite’s massive Joy Ride update has arrived, and with it comes the introduction of cars into the game, something that has been teased since the beginning of Season 3.
Not only are these vehicles now in Fortnite, but players have been given something a little extra as these cars can actually play music while you’re zipping around the island.
The radio isn’t only limited to cars though, as you can also jam out while cruising around in a boat or a Choppa thanks to the addition of the radio.
What’s even more exciting is that it’s actual music in the game from the likes of Drake, Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa, and many more.
There are four different stations to choose from, so there’s sure to be something that’s up your alley. Here’s a look at all of the songs that we know of so far that play on the radios in Fortnite.
Four Stations and Tons of Music
With four stations, there’s a lot of different types of content to take in, so let’s dive in.
Beat Box
This will be the station for all the hip-hop and rap fans out there.
|21 Savage – a Lot
|
21 Savage – Bank Account
|
Anuel AA & Bad Bunny – Hasta Que Dios Diga
|
Ayo & Teo – Rolex
|
Bad Bunny – Yo Perreo Sola
|
Cardi B & Bad Bunny & J Balvin – I Like It
|
Drake – Fake Love
|
Drake – God’s Plan
|
Drake – Toosie Slide
|
J Balvin – Amarillo
|
Juice WRLD – Lucid Dreams
|
Lil Baby & Drake – Yes Indeed
|
Lil Baby & Gunna – Drip Too Hard
|
Polo G Feat. Juice WRLD – Flex
|
Post Malone & Swae Lee – Sunflower
|
Roddy Ricch Feat. Mustard – High Fashion
|
Travis Scott – Sicko Mode
|
Travis Scott Feat. Kendrick Lamar – Goosebumps
Party Royale
The Party Royale radio won’t actually play music with lyrics, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy it!
It’s disappointing we didn’t get this playlist because it would’ve made perfect sense considering these artists have all performed in Party Royale.
Power Play
This one is for all of the pop music fans out there.
|
Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – Stuck with U
|
BTS Feat. Halsey – Boy With Luv
|
Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now
|
Dua Lipa – New Rules
|
Ed Sheeran – Shape Of You
|
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care
|
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
|
Lady Gaga & BLACKPINK – Sour Candy
|
Marshmello & Halsey – Be Kind
|
Marshmello & Anne-Marie – Friends
|
Marshmello Feat. CHVRCHES – Here With Me
|
Panic! At The Disco – Hey Look Ma, I Made It
|
Panic! At The Disco – High Hopes
|
Psy – Gangnam Style
|
The Weeknd – Blinding Lights
|
The Weeknd – Heartless
|
The Weeknd – In Your Eyes
|
Tones and I – Dance Monkey
|
Tones and I – Never Seen The Rain
Radio Yonder
There’s one last station!
|
Bad Computer Feat. Skyelle – Silhouette
|
CloudNone – Blue To Blue
|
Dion Timmer – Shiawase
|
Dion Timmer Feat. Micah Martin – Internet Boy
|
Dirtyphonics & Sullivan King – Sight Of Your Soul
|
Feint Feat. Laura Brehm – We Won’t Be Alone
|
Grant Feat. Juneau – Color
|
Habstrakt – The One
|
Jay Cosmic – Ocean Eyes
|Koven – Gold
|
Muzzy & Koven & Feint – Worth The Lie
|
Muzzy Feat. Sullivan King – In The Night
|
Notaker – Shimmer
|
Pegboard Nerds & Quiet Disorder – Go Berzerk
|
Slushii – Dreaming Of You
|
Slushii – Luv U Need U
|
Summer Was Fun – My Dear
|
Summer Was Fun – Pick Up The Phone
|
Tails & Juelz – Cobra
|
Throttle – For Me
What will be interesting to see is if more music is added in the future. There’s plenty of opportunities for Epic to do that, so be sure to keep an eye on that!
READ NEXT: Readable Marvel Comics Are Coming to Fortnite