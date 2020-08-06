All Songs That Play on Fortnite Car Radios

All Songs That Play on Fortnite Car Radios

At long last, Fortnite’s massive Joy Ride update has arrived, and with it comes the introduction of cars into the game, something that has been teased since the beginning of Season 3.

Not only are these vehicles now in Fortnite, but players have been given something a little extra as these cars can actually play music while you’re zipping around the island.

The radio isn’t only limited to cars though, as you can also jam out while cruising around in a boat or a Choppa thanks to the addition of the radio.

What’s even more exciting is that it’s actual music in the game from the likes of Drake, Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa, and many more.

There are four different stations to choose from, so there’s sure to be something that’s up your alley. Here’s a look at all of the songs that we know of so far that play on the radios in Fortnite.

Four Stations and Tons of Music

With four stations, there’s a lot of different types of content to take in, so let’s dive in.

Beat Box

This will be the station for all the hip-hop and rap fans out there.

21 Savage – a Lot
21 Savage – Bank Account
Anuel AA & Bad Bunny – Hasta Que Dios Diga
Ayo & Teo – Rolex
Bad Bunny – Yo Perreo Sola
Cardi B & Bad Bunny & J Balvin – I Like It
Drake – Fake Love
Drake – God’s Plan
Drake – Toosie Slide
J Balvin – Amarillo
Juice WRLD – Lucid Dreams
Lil Baby & Drake – Yes Indeed
Lil Baby & Gunna – Drip Too Hard
Polo G Feat. Juice WRLD – Flex
Post Malone & Swae Lee – Sunflower
Roddy Ricch Feat. Mustard – High Fashion
Travis Scott – Sicko Mode
Travis Scott Feat. Kendrick Lamar – Goosebumps

Party Royale

The Party Royale radio won’t actually play music with lyrics, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy it!

It’s disappointing we didn’t get this playlist because it would’ve made perfect sense considering these artists have all performed in Party Royale.

Power Play

This one is for all of the pop music fans out there.

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – Stuck with U
BTS Feat. Halsey – Boy With Luv
Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now
Dua Lipa – New Rules
Ed Sheeran – Shape Of You
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care
Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande – Rain On Me
Lady Gaga & BLACKPINK – Sour Candy
Marshmello & Halsey – Be Kind
Marshmello & Anne-Marie – Friends
Marshmello Feat. CHVRCHES – Here With Me
Panic! At The Disco – Hey Look Ma, I Made It
Panic! At The Disco – High Hopes
Psy – Gangnam Style
The Weeknd – Blinding Lights
The Weeknd – Heartless
The Weeknd – In Your Eyes
Tones and I – Dance Monkey
Tones and I – Never Seen The Rain

Radio Yonder

There’s one last station!

Bad Computer Feat. Skyelle – Silhouette
CloudNone – Blue To Blue
Dion Timmer – Shiawase
Dion Timmer Feat. Micah Martin – Internet Boy
Dirtyphonics & Sullivan King – Sight Of Your Soul
Feint Feat. Laura Brehm – We Won’t Be Alone
Grant Feat. Juneau – Color
Habstrakt – The One
Jay Cosmic – Ocean Eyes
Koven – Gold
Muzzy & Koven & Feint – Worth The Lie
Muzzy Feat. Sullivan King – In The Night
Notaker – Shimmer
Pegboard Nerds & Quiet Disorder – Go Berzerk
Slushii – Dreaming Of You
Slushii – Luv U Need U
Summer Was Fun – My Dear
Summer Was Fun – Pick Up The Phone
Tails & Juelz – Cobra
Throttle – For Me

What will be interesting to see is if more music is added in the future. There’s plenty of opportunities for Epic to do that, so be sure to keep an eye on that!

