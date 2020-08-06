All Songs That Play on Fortnite Car Radios

At long last, Fortnite’s massive Joy Ride update has arrived, and with it comes the introduction of cars into the game, something that has been teased since the beginning of Season 3.

Not only are these vehicles now in Fortnite, but players have been given something a little extra as these cars can actually play music while you’re zipping around the island.

The radio isn’t only limited to cars though, as you can also jam out while cruising around in a boat or a Choppa thanks to the addition of the radio.

What’s even more exciting is that it’s actual music in the game from the likes of Drake, Lady Gaga, Dua Lipa, and many more.

There are four different stations to choose from, so there’s sure to be something that’s up your alley. Here’s a look at all of the songs that we know of so far that play on the radios in Fortnite.

Four Stations and Tons of Music

With four stations, there’s a lot of different types of content to take in, so let’s dive in.

Beat Box

This will be the station for all the hip-hop and rap fans out there.

21 Savage – a Lot 21 Savage – Bank Account Anuel AA & Bad Bunny – Hasta Que Dios Diga Ayo & Teo – Rolex Bad Bunny – Yo Perreo Sola Cardi B & Bad Bunny & J Balvin – I Like It Drake – Fake Love Drake – God’s Plan Drake – Toosie Slide J Balvin – Amarillo Juice WRLD – Lucid Dreams Lil Baby & Drake – Yes Indeed Lil Baby & Gunna – Drip Too Hard Polo G Feat. Juice WRLD – Flex Post Malone & Swae Lee – Sunflower Roddy Ricch Feat. Mustard – High Fashion Travis Scott – Sicko Mode Travis Scott Feat. Kendrick Lamar – Goosebumps

Party Royale

The Party Royale radio won’t actually play music with lyrics, but that doesn’t mean you can’t enjoy it!

It’s disappointing we didn’t get this playlist because it would’ve made perfect sense considering these artists have all performed in Party Royale.

Power Play

This one is for all of the pop music fans out there.

Ariana Grande & Justin Bieber – Stuck with U BTS Feat. Halsey – Boy With Luv Dua Lipa – Don’t Start Now Dua Lipa – New Rules Ed Sheeran – Shape Of You Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – I Don’t Care Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande – Rain On Me Lady Gaga & BLACKPINK – Sour Candy Marshmello & Halsey – Be Kind Marshmello & Anne-Marie – Friends Marshmello Feat. CHVRCHES – Here With Me Panic! At The Disco – Hey Look Ma, I Made It Panic! At The Disco – High Hopes Psy – Gangnam Style The Weeknd – Blinding Lights The Weeknd – Heartless The Weeknd – In Your Eyes Tones and I – Dance Monkey Tones and I – Never Seen The Rain

Radio Yonder

There’s one last station!

Bad Computer Feat. Skyelle – Silhouette CloudNone – Blue To Blue Dion Timmer – Shiawase Dion Timmer Feat. Micah Martin – Internet Boy Dirtyphonics & Sullivan King – Sight Of Your Soul Feint Feat. Laura Brehm – We Won’t Be Alone Grant Feat. Juneau – Color Habstrakt – The One Jay Cosmic – Ocean Eyes Koven – Gold Muzzy & Koven & Feint – Worth The Lie Muzzy Feat. Sullivan King – In The Night Notaker – Shimmer Pegboard Nerds & Quiet Disorder – Go Berzerk Slushii – Dreaming Of You Slushii – Luv U Need U Summer Was Fun – My Dear Summer Was Fun – Pick Up The Phone Tails & Juelz – Cobra Throttle – For Me

What will be interesting to see is if more music is added in the future. There’s plenty of opportunities for Epic to do that, so be sure to keep an eye on that!

