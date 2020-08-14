How to Get Fortnite Raise The Cup Emote For Free

Calling all competitive Fortnite players! There’s a new tournament starting very soon that will give you a chance to get your hands on a new emote for free before it officially hits the item shop.

The Raise the Cup emote will be available free of charge to top performers in this tournament, so you’ll definitely need to bring your best skills if you want to get this one for free.

In collaboration with Liverpool, the emote will give your character a virtual trophy to raise over the head, possibly as a way to flex your skills over your opponent. All things considered, it looks like a nice emote and here’s how you can get it.

Raise The Cup For Free

THIS MEANS MORE 🏆❤️ Introducing the Raise the Cup Tournament. Squad up on August 18 in all regions to compete for a chance to win the Raise the Cup Emote before it hits the Item Shop! Rules: https://t.co/lgMvINeOeh pic.twitter.com/PqeOEHMg1o — Fortnite Competitive (@FNCompetitive) August 14, 2020

Full disclosure, this emote will not be obtainable by the vast majority of the community for free. But, who’s to say that one of you won’t be able to do it?

Here’s where you’ll have to place to get this emote.

Event Prizes – Europe

Rank: 1st – 1,000th

Prize: “Raise The Cup” In-game Cosmetic Emote

Event Prizes – NA East

Rank: 1st – 625th

Prize: “Raise The Cup” In-game Cosmetic Emote

Event Prizes – NA West

Rank: 1st – 250th

Prize: “Raise The Cup” In-game Cosmetic Emote

Event Prizes – Brazil

Rank: 1st – 250th

Prize: “Raise The Cup” In-game Cosmetic Emote

Event Prizes – Asia

Rank: 1st – 125th

Prize: “Raise The Cup” In-game Cosmetic Emote

Event Prizes – Oceania

Rank: 1st – 125th

Prize: “Raise The Cup” In-game Cosmetic Emote

Event Prizes – Middle East

Rank: 1st – 125th

Prize: “Raise The Cup” In-game Cosmetic Emote

Obviously, not everyone will be getting the cosmetic, but not to worry as it will also be hitting the item shop.

When Will This Emote Be Available?

The tournament begins on August 18 which is when players will have the chance to compete.

Instead of getting a cash prize, the only reward for this one will be the emote, but if you aren’t able to win it through the tournament, it will hit the item shop.

We don’t know when the emote will arrive in the store, so you might end up having a long wait.

