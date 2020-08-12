Fortnite Season 3 End Date Suggests No Extension

We’re into the home stretch of Fortnite Season 3 and things have been going along smoothly for the most part.

As we approach the final couple of weeks, this would have normally been the time Epic Games announces an extension, which has been done for the previous two Chapter 2 seasons.

However, there hasn’t been anything that would suggest a delay to this point, which could be considered a reason to celebrate.

This isn’t just wishful thinking as there’s actually a decent amount of evidence that does point to this season going off without a hitch. Let’s take a look at that information which comes courtesy of various Fortnite leakers.

Fortnite Season 3 Ends Soon

According to the latest In-Game news update, Season 3 will NOT be extended. There have been several rumours about this lately, but the season is now confirmed to end on August 27. — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) August 11, 2020

According to Epic Games, Season 3 wraps up August 27, which isn’t really that long from this point.

The fact that they even updated to the main menu screen indicates they have no plans on extending this season.

It’s looking like the Joy Ride update is going to be the last update of the season as Epic looks to shift gears to Season 4, and if they were going to get another patch in, they likely would have been testing it by now.

Fortnite Season 4 Has Been Tested Numerous Times

v14.00 has now been tested ~118 times and v14.10 has been tested around ~6 times. There has yet to be any testing on a "v13.50" so it's becoming more and more likely that we will not have a delay this season. — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) August 12, 2020

According to Fortnite leaker FireMonkey, Season 4 been tested over 100 times so far and the update right after that has been looked at as well.

Fortnite v13.50, which would be the next patch of the season if there was going to be one, has not been tested at all, which is another indicator that there won’t be any sort of extension this time around.

This is certainly good news and it’s nice to see Epic get back on track this chapter. Of course, there’s still plenty of time for this to change as we never know what can happen, but things are looking good for the time being.

August 27 will be the date to keep an eye on going forward, so keep your fingers crossed!

