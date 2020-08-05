Fortnite Season 3 Week 8 Challenges Leaked

It’s been a while since we’ve had an update this big in Fortnite, so that’s a lot to unpack with this one.

The biggest addition to everything is obviously cars, something that has been in the works since the beginning of Season 3.

Outside of that, we saw some minor changes made to the storm and a new taxi LTM that takes advantage of these new vehicles.

However, something that all of us look forward to each week is the weekly challenges. Following the release of v13.40, we now have a good idea of what to expect in Week 8 with the challenges, thanks to new leaks.

Let’s take a look at what Fortnite players will have to do in Week 8 to earn all of their XP.

Week 8 Challenges Leak

Fortnite Week 8 Challenges pic.twitter.com/UFqRdhbJcq — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) August 5, 2020

Courtesy of Fortnite leaker FireMonkey, we have a look at Week 8’s challenges and at first glance, there’s nothing that seems to be particularly difficult.

Unsurprisingly, there are a bunch of car-related ones, such as driving from one point to another within a certain time. Here’s the full list of the Week 8 challenges.

Search Chests at Frenzy Farm (0/7)

Eliminations at Salty Springs (0/3)

Complete the boat time trial at Motorboat Mayhem (0/1)

Drive a car from Retail Row to Pleasant park in less than 4 minutes (0/1)

Collect Wood from Holly Hedges (0/500)

Deal damage to opponents from inside a vehicle (0/1)

Deal damage to opponents from inside a vehicle (0/10000)

Search Ammo Boxes at Lazy Lake (0/7)

Strangely, it looks like there will be two of the same challenge, with one of them just requiring you to do more damage from inside the vehicles.

When Does Week 8 Start?

Keeping with the tradition of this season, we’ll likely be seeing these challenges go live on Thursday, August 7.

This gives us a few days to get used to how the cars handle, and hopefully, it’ll also give Epic time to work out any bugs they might run into.

They’ve already had to remove the car radio to fix some issues, so let’s hope that’s where the problems end.

READ NEXT: Fortnite Storm Circles Get Tweaked in v13.40