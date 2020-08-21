Fortnite Season 4 Confirms Marvel Theme & Thor

One of the biggest questions surrounding Fortnite Season 4 is what the theme of it will be, and it looks like we have finally gotten our answer.

After accidentally leaking earlier on the Nintendo Switch eShop, Fortnite has officially confirmed that Thor will be arriving in Season 4 and there’s a chance we could be seeing a full-blown Marvel theme for the Battle Pass.

Fortnite leaker HYPEX has been on this news since the beginning, and it looks like he has been on the money with his info.

The Fortnite Twitter page tweeted out the confirmation that shows the Fortnite logo along with a Marvel one, along with a close-up of Thor’s face and hair.

Thor is Coming

Thor’s arrival is something that has been teased since Captain America’s arrival as many players thought the special trailer that Epic crafted showcased the bifrost, indicating Thor existed in the world.

Something interesting to note is this isn’t actually the look many people will think of when they think of Thor, but instead it’s ripped directly from the current run of comics.

Donny Cates’ Thor series, which began this year, makes Thor the herald of Galactus, replacing the Silver Surfer in that role, and it gives Thor a new look and some new powers.

With news of a comic reader coming to the game, it’s seeming like players will have the opportunity to read that current run, which is cool to see.

When Does Fortnite Season 4 Start?

We’re now in the home stretch of Fortnite Season 3 as the final set of challenges are now live and attention is shifting towards the future.

Currently, Fortnite Season 4 is set to debut on August 27, meaning there’s under a week left of the current content.

However, that does come with some bad news as once that day comes, iOS players won’t be able to join the rest of the platforms in updating to the new season.

If you’re a fan of Marvel, it’s looking like this will be a great season for you, but it does appear like it’ll be disappointing to people hoping Epic Games continues to build the lore of Fortnite.

