Unreleased Fortnite Crater POI Could Hint At Thor’s Hammer

With Fortnite Season 4 fast approaching, speculation is running rampant about what we can expect once it finally arrives.

So far, the only thing that’s been confirmed for the new season is Thor’s arrival, something that has already happened through the pages of the in-game comics, but there’s certainly more that’s going to happen.

There has already been a selection of Marvel characters that have leaked, but nothing else is confirmed at this point in time.

Something interesting that should be pointed out is the fact that there’s a leaked crater point of interest that could possibly tie into the season in some way.

What’s This Crater All About?

With all the latest info, could this encrypted Crater POI be for Thors Hammer perhaps? /Game/Athena/Apollo/Maps/POI/Apollo_POI_Crater_001 pic.twitter.com/Z40sUdu7Ck — FortTory – Fortnite Leaks & News (@FortTory) August 22, 2020

Fortnite leaker FortTory notes that there’s currently a crater that’s hidden in the files which still hasn’t been used.

With this file being encrypted, it makes sense that a lot of fans would immediately tie it into Thor.

If you think back to the first Thor MCU film, you’ll remember that his hammer his the desert and left a massive crater, so Fortnite fans likely thought the same thing could happen here.

However, there’s one hole in that line of thinking and it’s that Thor has already arrived onto the island in the comic book and it shows him clearly wielding his hammer.

That doesn’t mean this still can’t happen, but it just doesn’t appear to be all that likely at this point in time.

Asgard Does Seem Likely

Even if this crater doesn’t mean Thor’s hammer will find a home on the island, that doesn’t mean his kingdom of Asgard can’t.

This is something that has also leaked, but we don’t really know a great spot for this location to appear.

Of course, that’s not our choice and we’re sure Epic Games could make a spot. Coral Castle was essentially Aquaman’s Atlantis location, so maybe we could see Asgard replace that in some way.

The start of a new season is always a very exciting time in Fortnite and it will usually come with some map changes. We’ll find out what’s really going on once August 27 arrives.