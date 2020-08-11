Fortnite Devs Address Strange Teleporting Bug

It’s not a very well-kept secret that Fortnite has its share of bugs, but they do come in all shapes and sizes.

The majority of issues with the game are minor ones that don’t really affect too much, but when there is a bug that causes issues, it is usually addressed quite fast by Epic Games.

Things such as spawning infinite Floppers got fixed pretty fast, but some of the smaller problems take a bit of time to be fixed.

For example, one player ran into a strange glitch that allowed his opponent to straight-up teleport through a wall to avoid being eliminated which definitely isn’t something the developers intended.

Teleportation Glitch

In the clip, you can see Reddit user FadezV2 in the middle of a gunfight when his enemy teleports right through a wall to safety.

There is graphic language in the clip, click here if you want to watch it.

Before that, while he was rebooting his teammate, he already saw his future opponent looked a bit suspect as he was lagging around.

Whether it was something to do with his connection or the game itself, Epic Games still decided to step in and saw they’d look into the problem.

Epic Games Responds

At the end of the day, this one doesn’t seem like it’ll be a major issue as it looks like it’ll be difficult to replicate unless you’re playing on a bad connection. Nevertheless, Epic still addressed it.

“I’ve sent this over to our QA team for them to investigate,” wrote an Epic employee.

Players in the reply to the threads say that having a high ping could be a factor in something like this happening, and they’re likely correct.

If you’re playing any sort of online game, having a good connection is key and if you’re playing on a bad one, bizarre things happening is just pretty much par for the course.

With that said, if it’s something more than just a poor connection, it looks like we can still count on Epic to iron that out.

