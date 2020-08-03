If you’re a player in Fortnite who craves as much XP as they can get their hands on, you’re possibly somebody who tries to track down all of the XP Coins each time a new round of them are released.

Sometimes, you’ll have to collect them for challenges, so you won’t be alone, but if you want to get some extra XP on your account before the end of the season, then you’ll have to scour around the map on your own time.

Each week, it seems like Epic sprinkles more of these coins in for players to collect and they can become a nuisance to track down. Thankfully, there are some dedicated players in the community that make it simple to find these coins.

Here’s a look at where you can find all of the Fortnite Week 7 XP Coins.

Fortnite Week 7 Coins

VideoVideo related to where to find all xp coins in fortnite week 7 2020-08-03T14:51:50-04:00

YouTuber EveryDay FortNite went through the effort of tracking down these coins and compiling them for us so we don’t have to spend hours upon hours trying to find them.

In the roughly 8-minute video, players are taken through each of the locations, so if the map of the coins isn’t enough, you can also get a visual look at all of the places to look.

Getting all of these coins will earn you a lot of experience, so it’s well worth the time and effort you will put in.

There’s about a month left of the season, so experience will come at a premium for those out there looking to max out their Battle Pass.

When Does the Season End?

Currently, barring any delays, Fortnite Season 3 wraps up at the end of August, but as we know, that’s subject to change.

There doesn’t seem to be any reason for Epic to delay anything for the time being, but that can easily change if they feel like they need more time for the new season.

Each season in Chapter 2 has been delayed so far, so perhaps the writing may already be on the wall.

READ NEXT: Where to Find Missing Parts For Fortnite Spaceship Challenge