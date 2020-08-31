Fortnite Wolverine Location & Boss Could Come in Season 4

When Deadpool was added to Fortnite back in Season 2, he did so through an in-game skin as well as a special location where he was a boss.

When Aquaman arrived in Season 3, he was only available as a skin, but a location based on what many people thought was Atlantis was added to the game, albeit without a boss NPC.

With Season 4, we’ve seen the return of bosses with Doctor Doom roaming around Doom’s Domain. He’s currently the only person from the Marvel universe that’s actually on the map, but it seems like that could be on the verge of changing very soon.

Wolverine, who is the Season 4 secret Battle Pass skin, could be making his debut on the island and even be getting his own location later in the season.

Leaked Wolverine POI

There are Gameplay Tags in the game files relating to bots/henchmen for Wolverine [Codename: Wasabi]. This means we could see a Wolverine themed POI later on this season with him as a boss. NumBotsUnaware.Wasabi

NumBotsThreatened.Wasabi

NumBotsAlerted.Wasabi — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) August 31, 2020

According to Fortnite leaker FireMonkey, there are tags in the game files that talk about bots for a character named Wasabi.

He says this is Wolverine’s codename, which seems to indicate he’ll get his own bots, similar to how we see the Stark robots appearing around the Quinjets.

FireMonkey speculates this could mean Wolverine will have his own point of interest where he is a boss character. This could definitely happen, and considering we already have a leaked set of abilities, these could be what he drops upon being eliminated.

When Would This Happen?

If we’re going by how Epic Games handled similar situations in the past, we’re likely several weeks out from an actual Wolverine location.

Epic would usually like to wait until the skin is available for players to unlock before they actually add the NPC and location to the game. This is how it worked for Coral Castle in Season 3 and how it worked for Deadpool and his Yacht in Season 2.

With that said, there’s not really anything that’s forcing Epic to do this, so they could definitely go a different route if they’d like.

The map is already changing quite rapidly, so we’re could be closer to this location than we realize.

READ NEXT: How to Unlock Rocket Raccoon in Fortnite Season 4