How to Play in #FreeFortnite Cup: Date, Rewards & More

In one last hooray for Fortnite as we know it, Epic Games is hosting the #FreeFortnite Cup that is celebrating the final days of cross-play.

When Season 4 launches on August 27, iOS players will no longer be able to update their game, meaning they’ll be left behind while the rest of the platforms get to experience whatever is going on with Thor.

As Epic prepares to send the Apple players off to the sunset until the two companies are able to make amends, there’s one last chance for iOS players to win some free gear for both their Fortnite account and real life.

When Does #FreeFortnite Cup Begin?

Taking place on Sunday, August 23, all players have to do is drop into game, check the “Compete” tab to find out when the tourney begins in your region, and then just start playing.

There aren’t any defined rules here as all you’ll have to do is play the game as you normally would and earn points for it.

Here’s how you will begin to rack up points:

Active Time – 1 point for every 3 minutes on the BR island.

Eliminations – 1 point per Elim

Victory Royale – 10 points for each Victory Royale

If you’re going for actual prizes, it’s looking like you’ll have to bring home some Victory Royales, so make sure you bring your A-game.

Depending on how well you perform, you’ll be able to come away with some real swag.

List of Prizes

Interestingly enough, if you place in the top 1,200, you can win some actual hardware such as an Xbox, Switch, or even a phone. Here’s the full the list:

Alienware Gaming Laptop

Razer Gaming Laptop

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7

OnePlus 8

PlayStation 4 Pro

Xbox One X

Nintendo Switch

Any of those devices will be able to play Fortnite, so if you’re on an iOS device right now, winning any of these can help make your transition very easy.

This special “Free Fortnite” hat will be handed out to all players who finish in the top 20,000 and they will be shipped directly to your home.

Finally, the “Tart Tycoon” skin will be rewarded to all players who score at least 10 points, meaning you essentially just have to play the game.

This is just a one-day event, so make sure you don’t miss out on your free goodies!

