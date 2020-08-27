Pokemon GO A Mega Discovery Quest Guide

Mega Evolution is now available in Pokemon GO, and the game has a new Special Research quest to give you the Mega Energy needed to Mega Evolve Beedrill.

Here’s a step-by-step guide for the “A Mega Discovery” quest in Pokemon GO.

Step 1

Send 3 Gifts to Friends – 10 PokeBalls

Earn a Candy while Walking with your Buddy Pokemon – 10 Super Potions

Catch 15 Pokemon – 25 Beedrill Mega Energy

Completion Reward: Weedle Encounter, 3 Rare Candies & 5,000 XP

Tip: Make a Pokemon with a low Candy distance requirement like a Magikarp to complete this step as fast as possible.

Use a Lucky Egg if you have one before claiming the completion reward to get extra XP.

Step 2

Power up Pokemon 5 times – 20 Weedle Candy

Evolve 1 Weedle – 2,000 Stardust

Defeat 3 Team GO Rocket Grunts – 1 Premium Raid Pass

Completion Reward: 100 Beedrill Mega Energy, 1 Charged TM & 5,000 XP

Tip: You need 100 Beedrill Mega Energy to Mega Evolve your Beedrill. Bedrill will remain Mega-Evolved for a limited time, but the cost to Mega Evolve it again will decrease from that point forward.

Step 3

Win a Raid – 6 Revives

Battle in a Mega Raid – 2 Silver Pinap Berries

Catch 10 Pokemon – 6 Hyper Potions

Completion Reward: 25 Beedrill Mega Energy, 3 Rare Candies & 5,000 XP

Tip: Coordinate with online forums to find a group to Raid with. Make sure to practice social distancing and be aware of strangers.

Step 4

N/A – 1,500 Stardust

N/A – 1,500 Stardust

N/A – 1,500 Stardust

Completion Reward: 25 Beedrill Mega Energy, 1,500 Stardust & 5,000 XP

Tip: The tasks are already completed; you just need to claim the rewards. Before you do that, however, be sure to use a Star Piece to get extra Stardust.