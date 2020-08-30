How to Complete She-Hulk Awakening Challenges in Fortnite

With Fortnite Season 4 having an entirely Marvel Battle Pass, there are plenty of opportunities to collect some fan-favorite characters from the universe.

The first skin that’s unlocked when you purchase the Battle Pass is Thor, and he has his own set of Awakening challenges to complete to fully unlock everything he has to offer.

Once you wrap up Thor’s challenges, you’ll be able to move onto She-Hulk. One thing you’ll notice right away is you unlock Jennifer Walters, She-Hulk’s alter-ego first.

You don’t actually unlock the Awakening challenges until level 29 in the Battle Pass, so you’ll want to make sure you get there first. Like Thor before her, there are three steps to completing the challenges.

Step 1: Visit Jennifer Walter’s Office as Jennifer Walters

First things first, you’ll need to equip the Jennifer Walter’s skin and jump into a game. You’ll notice that the game will tell you to go to Retail Row, but you’re going to need a bit more than that if you want to find her office.

Her office is located on the far west side of Retail Row, right on the outskirts of the location. If you’re coming in from the bridge on the west, it’ll be your first building on the left, provided you stay on the road.

You won’t even have to enter the building and just going up to the front door will be more than enough to complete this particular step.

Step 2: Eliminate Doctor Doom’s Henchmen as Jennifer Walters

Make sure you don’t change out of your Jennifer Walters skin because you’re gonna need it for this next step as well.

You need to eliminate three of Doom’s henchmen, who can be found swarming around Doom’s Domain, the site of what was formerly known as Pleasant Park.

Conveniently, you can also eliminate Doctor Doom here and get that Week 1 challenge knocked out as well. This isn’t too hard to complete, so go ahead and wipe out those henchmen so we can move onto the final step.

Step 3: Emote as Jennifer Walters After Smashing Vases

The final step of She-Hulk’s Awakening challenges takes us to Dirty Docks where we have to smash vases and emote.

Head to the center building in this location and you’ll find a giant room full of vases. Smash a couple and then go to your emotes where you’ll only have one available and you’ll discover it turns Jennifer into She-Hulk!

Now, you can go back and forth between her regular and Hulk form at will. Now get out there and Hulk smash!

