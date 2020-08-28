Fortnite Season 4 Teases Spider-Man & Black Panther Skin

The start of Fortnite Season 4 introduced an extremely diverse cast of characters from the Marvel universe, and it’s looking like even more of them will be added as time progresses.

Perhaps the most popular hero in the entire universe, Spider-Man, could be making an appearance, as evidenced by achievement logos that have been revealed following the new update.

We already have popular heroes Thor, Captain America and Wolverine all in Fortnite, but it can be argued that the introduction of Spider-Man would trump all of that.

Also popular, but not quite as much as Spider-Man, is Black Panther and he’s also potentially been leaked.

Let’s take a look at what we know so far about possible Black Panther, Spider-Man, and maybe even his Carnage skins.

Spider-Man Confirmed?

All Achievements/Feats this season in Icon Format pic.twitter.com/i9glZxe3Uv — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) August 27, 2020

In an image that was posted by Fortnite leaker FireMonkey, we can get a look at all of the achievement and feats icons this season, and you can distinctly see Spider-Man’s face is included in one of them.

Also included is the Fantastic Four, which would be another selection of skins that could possibly arrive at a later date.

This achievement, Thwip, which is awarded to players who pull somebody with the Harpoon Gun and then eliminate them, is a clear reference to the web-crawler.

ShiinaBR took it a step further and even said we could be getting Carnage at a later date.

ICYMI: Today some achievements have been added to the game, indicating that Spider-Man and his enemy Carnage could(!) be added to the game at a later date. — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) August 27, 2020

This is actually interesting to think of when you consider Donny Cates, the man who wrote the tie-in Nexus comic leading up to Season 4, also wrote an entire event surrounding Carnage. Could he be writing more about the Fortnite universe? Who knows?

What About Black Panther?

There's a good chance we might get a Black Panther skin this season, Here's his abilities and the sounds of one of them "Kinetic Absorption" pic.twitter.com/njmZBsy0VA — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 28, 2020

According to Fortnite leaker HYPEX, Black Panther has two leaked abilities in the game called “Kinetic Absorption” and “Whirlwind Blast.”

HYPEX says these abilities will absorb damage and then explode as we’ve seen from the character in the MCU.

What Does All This Mean?

What we do know is this will be extremely weird if we just get an achievement hinting at the Spider-Man, but don’t actually get a skin ourselves.

As for Black Panther, he seems a bit more likely since there are leaked abilities and even locations that hint at the character.

With so many Marvel characters already in the season, introducing more through the item shop can be quite damaging on the wallet, but we’ll do what we have to do.

Fortnite Season 4 is out now.

