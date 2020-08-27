Where to Find Stark Industries Energy Rifles in Fortnite

With the introduction of Fortnite Season 4 came some new weapons for players to mess around with.

Of course, there were some old weapons that were brought back from the past, but if you’re looking to complete the Week 1 challenges, then you might be interested in where to find one of the newer additions.

The gun we’re talking about here is the Stark Industries Energy Rifle, a new gun that is actually quite deadly, provided you’re able to hit your shots.

Here’s where you track down this new weapon so you can dish out 1,000 damage using it.

How to Locate These New Guns

These weapons don’t have a set spawn on the map, but they are pretty easy to find when you’re dropping into the island.

You’ll have to keep your eye out for a Quinjet with a blue smoke signal rising from it. Upon landing here, you’ll see a bunch of Stark robots, which are also tied to a Week 1 challenge.

Defeating these robots will cause them to drop the weapon they are holding, which is the Stark Industries Energy Rifle. It’s as simple as that, and the gun itself isn’t too bad to carry around either.

Is This Gun Any Good?

Since this is a new weapon, you’ll likely be seeing a bunch of people using it, but it’s still pretty early to tell if it’s actually worth a slot in your limited inventory.

For those of you out there who were a fan of the Infantry Rifle, it feels a bit like that since it’s single shot, has no scope, and dishes out some pretty decent damage.

We can see it being a pretty good weapon to have, but it’ll obviously prove to be a very situational weapon, but aren’t most guns in Fortnite like that?

If you’re someone who plays in the Squads playlist, it will definitely be handy for someone to have this gun since it can lay down some quick damage to an unsuspecting opponent in the middle of a build fight.

Fortnite Season 4 is out now.

