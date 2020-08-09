Is Thor Coming to Fortnite in Season 4?

It started with Deadpool, continued with Aquaman, so does that mean we could potentially see Thor arrive in Fortnite Season 4 as the hidden Battle Pass skin?

If we’re going by tradition, then yes, this does seem likely. While it might not be Thor himself, a superhero does seem like it’d be an easy guess to make.

Epic Games has a good relationship with both Marvel and DC, given the fact that we’ve seen numerous skins from both comic giants come to Fortnite.

While we don’t know for sure what the developers have in store for Season 4, here are some reasons that Thor could actually be likely.

Thor in Fortnite

Check my previous tweets for more context.. pic.twitter.com/J9UCf9JCjQ — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 6, 2020

There hasn’t been any definitive confirmation in any way, but there are some pretty solid hints that would indicate that he is.

The first one would be that actual comic books are coming to Fortnite and they will be readable. We don’t yet know how large the catalog will be, but the first one that we know of is Thor.

Fortnite leaker HYPEX uploaded a series of images that show what we can expect in the comics, and interestingly they chose the most current version of Thor in the comics, which is Donny Cates’ run.

That’s definitely not the version most people think of when they picture Thor, but it shows that Fortnite is definitely thinking modern.

Did The Bifrost Open?

When Captain American was introduced to the game, he arrived through some sort of beam that left a strange mark on the ground. This could even tie into the rumored Hightower event, but it’s still too early to tell.

It was speculated that he arrived through the Bifrost, the same way Thor is able to zip around the universe, and if he did come with that, that would mean Thor exists in the universe.

Epic has never teased a Battle Pass skin ahead of time, as both Deadpool and Aquaman just showed up at the beginning of their seasons in the trailers.

It’s entirely possible the same can be said for Thor and we’ll find out for sure once Season 4 rolls around.

