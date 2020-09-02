What Are The Strongest Weapons in Fortnite Season 4?

The start of a new Fortnite season will usually bring a variety of changes, including a new weapon pool for players to experience.

This season brought back a few shotguns, removed the Tactical Shotgun, and even added in a new weapon that’s a lot like the Infantry Rifle.

With a new group of weapons for us to use, it might be beneficial to know which ones are the best and which won’t even be worth picking up.

One player went through the trouble of discovering each gun’s DPS (damage per second) and came away with a ranking of the top seven, and the results are actually a bit surprising.

Highest DPS Guns

Reddit user DANK_F0RT1TER listed the top weapons in Fortnite Season 4, and while the top spots aren’t all that surprising, the rest of the list might be a bit strange.

1. Purple LMG 2. Blue LMG 3. Gold Assault Rifle (SCAR) 4. Gold Tactical SMG 5. Gold Stark Industries Rifle 6. Blue Pistol 7. Blue Suppressed SMG

The top of the list isn’t surprising as the LMGs can just spray down enemies and buildings alike, but the pistol on the list is a bit odd.

Obviously, damage per second comes down a lot to how fast you can pull the trigger, so semi-auto weapons like the Stark Rifle and the pistol can actually dish out a lot of damage in a hurry, but that does come down to if you can hit your shots.

What Does This Mean?

Well, this list does show you that the Blue Pistol is among the strongest in the game in terms of raw damage output, but that doesn’t necessarily mean you should be using as a first option.

For example, carrying this pistol over a shotgun will almost always be a death wish as you just won’t be able to get a big hit like you could with a pump.

In the early-game, pistols aren’t a bad idea, but you’ll definitely want to find something else as the match progresses.

