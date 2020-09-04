What’s The Fastest Way to Fish in Fortnite Season 4?

The start of Fortnite Chapter 2 introduced fishing into the game, and that opened up a whole new world of possibilities for players.

Instead of having to loot chests and houses for your items, you could instead pick up a fishing rod and catch things straight from the water.

Floppers ended up being on the best additions to the game as they introduced another healing item into the mix and they have firmly found a place in the meta.

Season 4 opened up the fish pool even more and now there are a lot of things to look for. With more fish than ever, it’s important to move as fast as possible, so here’s a look at how you can do just that.

Fastest Way to Fish in Season 4

There are now more fish on the Island 🎣 Check out some tips on how to fill your Collection Book and rise above your friends. More info: https://t.co/4FK3L4lo0d pic.twitter.com/JhxS9skE0n — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 4, 2020

While most players will gravitate towards a fishing rod or harpoon gun to catch fish, there’s actually an easier, and quicker, way to do this.

Epic Games did release a guide on how to start fishing, but they didn’t mention the most efficient method, which is explosives.

If you use Doom’s gauntlets, a grenade, or use the boat’s rockets on a fishing location, you’ll instantly see all of the loot come to the surface.

This will by far be the easiest method of fishing and you’ll get all of the essentials this way. Doing this could be the difference between life and death in a match as speed is always important.

Using a rod on a spot could take a while, so it’s much easier to use explosives.

Can All Fish Be Caught This Way?

It doesn’t actually seem like all of the fish will be able to be caught this way due to the requirement of needing an upgraded rod.

If you’re just in it for ammo and floppers, using explosives will be perfectly fine, but if you’re trying to catch some of the rarer fish, it’s looking like you’ll have to do it the old fashioned way.

There are a bunch of fishing-related punch cards in Season 4, so if you’re a fan of those, you’ll need to grab a rod and get to work!

Fortnite Season 4 is out now.

