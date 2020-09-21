BTS Coming to Fortnite Party Royale: Date, Time & More

Kpop juggernaut BTS will be bringing the world premiere choreography video of their hit single “Dynamite” to Fortnite.

Epic Games has been working with creators from all around the world to bring concerts to the game with names like Marshmello, Major Lazer, and Travis Scott, but it can be argued that BTS is the biggest name yet.

To go along with this monumental show that’ll be coming to Party Royale, there will also be two new emotes that hit the item shop and they’ll be choreographed by BTS themselves, meaning you’re getting the real deal if you decide to purchase them.

Here’s when and how you can take part in all of the festivities.

When is the BTS Show?

For those of you looking to catch the Kpop band in person, you can do so on September 25 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, and then you can catch the rerun 12 hours after that on September 26 at 8 a.m. ET / 5 a.m. PT.

This means you’ll have to pretty much have your schedule cleared if you want to catch the performance, unless you don’t have any problem with getting up early.

You’ll be able to catch this show on the Main Stage in the Party Royale mode.

When Are The New Emotes Available?

Many of the Party Royale concerts came with a free emote or two, but it looks like this one will be a bit different.

There will still be emotes to coincide with the event, but they will have to be purchased from the item shop like any other cosmetic that comes to the game.

They sound like they’re a bit more than just your regular emote since they are choreographed by BTS themselves. Two special emotes will arrive in the shop on September 23, but the pricing for them has not yet been revealed.

You can read the full announcement of the BTS x Fortnite event in Epic Games’ blog post here.

