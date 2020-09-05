Fortnite Guardians of the Galaxy Location Leaks

Just when it seemed like Epic Games was about to take a break from adding new locations to Fortnite Season 4, another one leaked.

This time, we have a Guardians of the Galaxy location to be on the lookout for, and it should be no surprise considering we have Groot from that same team in the game.

While Drax, Gamora and Nebula are nowhere to be seen, we do have a Star Lord skin from Chapter 1 that’s also in Fortnite, so perhaps Epic decided two of the members were enough.

This new location will be joining both the Black Panther Monument and Ant Manor, both of which came last week.

Let’s take a look at what to expect from this new Guardians POI.

The Guardians of the Galaxy Are Here

The Collector's Museum of Guardians of the Galaxy should appear In-Game in ~20 hours, according to @HYPEX. pic.twitter.com/r16vi9r4MK — ShiinaBR – Fortnite Leaks (@ShiinaBR) September 5, 2020

According to both HYPEX and ShiinaBR, this location should be in the game by the wee hours of September 6, meaning the map changes can still happen on the weekend.

As far as we can tell, there won’t be any sort of update or downtime required, so all you’ll have to do is be on the watch for a new location when you load up Fortnite.

It seems clear that this season will slowly be covered with Marvel locations, and fans of that universe will certainly not be upset with that.

Where Will This Spot Be?

The leakers didn’t pinpoint an exact spot for this new museum to show up at, but we’d have to imagine it’ll appear on another floating plot of land somewhere there isn’t a landmark already.

It seems too early for Epic to completely wipe away any existed POIs in favor of new ones, so we expect to see them follow a similar trend as they did with the previously added landmarks.

The players are certainly grateful for the rapidly changing map and we’re excited to see what all of this will culminate with.

Fortnite Season 4 is available now.

