Fortnite Leak Could Hint at Helicarrier Location

One of the interesting parts of Fortnite Season 4 is that we got a brand-new spawn area in the form of the Helicarrier.

This location is so detailed that it almost seems like a shame it isn’t an actual POI on the map. However, we might be getting ahead of ourselves here because Epic hasn’t actually come out and said this won’t ever be a location.

In fact, there are some leaks who believe the Helicarrier could be just on the verge of becoming a location. With one of these flying bases getting ready to set up shop right in the middle of island, it’s clear that something is about to happen, but what?

Could The Helicarrier Crash?

Next Heli-carrier stage in-game. It's extremely high, but I think it will be used for event build-up. I personally think that the carrier will get destroyed and fall onto the map. The carrier is right over the red marker on the map below. Thanks to @spedicey1 again ♥️ pic.twitter.com/EOdzEDknPv — Mang0e – Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0eLeaks) September 15, 2020

Fortnite leaker Mang0e shows the next stage of the Helicarrier will put it almost directly above the middle of the map, but what it does from there is still unknown.

Mang0e believes the carrier could be shot down and land somewhere on the island, effectively turning it into a new location to be explored.

This would be really cool to see happen, and it’s definitely something that’s within the realm of possibilities since it’d be a bit strange to see something this detailed not even become available.

A crashed helicarrier could also wipe away a different location on the map, so that’ll be something worth keeping an eye on as well.

When Could This Happen?

Since this is all speculation, there’s no timetable as to when all of this could happen. There’s chance that this Thursday’s update that will bring in a new week of challenges could also give us a map change.

There’s still a lot of time left in the season, so whatever Epic’s plan with the helicarrier is doesn’t have to happen right away. There have already been several map changes this season, perhaps more than any other season to this point, so the developers could take their foot off the gas.

Only time will tell. Fortnite Season 4 is out now.

