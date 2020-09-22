How to Claim Fortnite & Rocket League Llama Rama Rewards

In honor of Rocket League going free-to-play following their acquisition by Epic Games, there’s a special event called Llama Rama going on.

No matter if you’re a fan of Fortnite or Rocket League, or even both, there’s sure to be something that will excite you. By participating in the Llama Rama, free rewards are available for both games, so there’s really no reason to not check it out.

There are five challenges to complete, and they all seem relatively easy, if you’re a Rocket League player that is. Every challenge, including the ones that unlock Fortnite cosmetics, will require you to play Rocket League, so you might be in for a rough time.

Here’s a look at the challenges.

Llama Rama Challenges

The five challenges will go live on September 26 and here’s what they’ll entail:

Challenge 1: Llamas, start your engines! Rocket League Challenge: Play an Online Match in Any Playlist Rocket League Reward: Llama Flyer Antenna Fortnite Reward: Rocket League Spray

Challenge 2 – Flagged for Victory Rocket League Challenge: Win 1 Online Match in Casual with the Llama Antenna Rocket League Reward: Top Llama Topper Fortnite Reward: Holodata Drop Contrail

Challenge 3 – Top of the World Rocket League Challenge: Get 5 goals, saves, or assists with the Llama Topper Rocket League Reward: Loot Llama Octane Decal Fortnite Reward: Rocket Groove Music Track

Challenge 4 – An Epic Endeavor Rocket League Challenge: Win 5 Online Matches in Any Playlist with the Llama Decal (Octane) Rocket League Reward: Llama Wheels Fortnite Reward: Rocket League Emoticon

Challenge 5 – Llama Legend Rocket League Challenge: Get MVP in any Online Match with the Llama Wheels Rocket League Reward: Battle Bus + Battle Balloon Antenna, Battle Bus Wheels, and Battle Bus Engine Audio Fortnite Reward: Octane RL Backbling + style variant



You’ll need to make sure your Epic Games account is linked to both Rocket League and Fortnite for this to work.

The hardest part of this will definitely be winning five matches, but we’re sure that with enough time put in, it should be possible.

How to Claim Rewards

Tomorrow @rocketleague goes free to play 🎉 To celebrate @slushiiMusic from Rocket League Radio will perform in Party Royale as part of our Concert Spotlight Series on Sept 26 at 5PM ET! Jump into Rocket League after the show to earn free rewards 🎮https://t.co/lypexxF4s0 pic.twitter.com/0GtYkZRSyp — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 22, 2020

The rewards can be claimed in Fortnite just by logging into the game upon the completion of the challenges. There’s nothing extra you need to do, so that’s a nice bonus.

For Rocket League players, you’ll need to head over to the Rocket League Event Challenge Page and redeem the rewards there.

On October 12, everything will be auto-claimed, so don’t fret if you forget to do this step.

