Midas & Vendetta Flopper Rarities Revealed in Fortnite

With the onset of Fortnite v14.10, we learned a bit more about the two new fish types that are coming to the game.

One of them, the Vendetta Flopper, has already appeared and it’s one of the toughest catches to find in Fortnite to this date.

The other one, the Midas Flopper, isn’t currently in the game, but leakers have confirmed the rarity of this new fish, and it’s not looking pretty if you’re somebody who wants to fill out their entire fishing collection. You’ll need to take a lot of time out of your day to find them all.

Let’s take a look at how difficult it’ll be to find these fish and if it’s even worth it.

These Are Some Rare Fish

The Midas Flopper might have a spawn chance of 0.00004% in the fishing spots with a pro fishing rod BUT it's still disabled.. might be a placeholder tho, i'll let y'all know if they enable it or change it! pic.twitter.com/kGeHVsXSs1 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 13, 2020

Fortnite leaker HYPEX revealed the rarities for all of the fish, and it’s no surprise to see the Vendetta and Midas Floppers among the rarest.

The leaker says the Vendetta has a 1.01 percent chance of spawning while the Midas Flopper, still not in the game, will have a 0.00004 percent chance of appearing.

This means that it’ll be really, really hard to get your hands on them. The Vendetta gives you the ability to mark enemies near you, making it a lot like the Flare Gun, except nobody has a chance to know you actually popped it, giving you a clear edge.

Of course, there’s about a one out of 100 chance you’ll fish it up, and you need to use the Pro Fishing Rod, so you’re not likely to come across them very often.

How Effective Are They?

Well-known Fortnite YouTuber Lachlan made a video showing off the strength of the Vendetta Flopper, while also showing how hard it is to catch.

Seeing a player marked for you is obviously very powerful, but it’s probably not worth fishing the entire game for the option to do so.

If you’re just trying to complete your fishing collection, you can spend time in Battle Lab and fish to your heart’s content without the fear of being eliminated.

