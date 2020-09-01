Fortnite is Getting Ray-Tracing and DLSS on PC

While a lot of players purposely lower the settings on Fortnite to get the highest framerate possible, there’s actually a pretty nice looking game there if you play with all of the graphics turned up.

If you’re a PC player, Fortnite can look even better with the addition of real-time ray-tracing and DLSS. This will only be available for PC players, but we know that’s still a massive part of the community.

This announcement came as part of NVIDIA’s new GPU showcase, where the RTX 3000 series of cards were unveiled.

To get things started, a trailer showcasing the announcement was shown.

Big Graphical Update Incoming

Experience Fortnite with #RTXOn. Ray tracing and DLSS are coming to @FortniteGame! Hitch a ride on the Battle Bus or collaborate to create your dream world with GeForce RTX. pic.twitter.com/7uOzrurq6L — NVIDIA GeForce (@NVIDIAGeForce) September 1, 2020

As we said, there are actually some beautiful moments in Fortnite when you’re playing the highest settings, which you’re forced to do is you’re playing on console.

If you’re more of a casual player who just wants to play Fortnite for fun, you might be interested in this upcoming update.

Ray-tracing will only be available on the 2000 and 3000 series of NVIDIA cards, so you’ll need to have a modern setup to fully take advantage of what this has to offer.

You can get a taste of the new graphics in the trailer, but they aren’t currently available in the game.

When’s The Update?

Unfortunately, NVIDIA and Epic Games didn’t give any sort of timetable on when to expect this update to him, but they did confirm it was coming soon.

Hints of ray-tracing have been found in the files at the launch of Season 4, so we can likely expect it to arrive some time in the next couple of months.

The newest GPU, the RTX 3080, releases on September 17, so there’s a chance they could be holding back on the update until then.

Whatever the case may be, it’ll be interesting to see what Fortnite can look like with the best graphics available as we trek on through Season 4.

