Fortnite & Rocket League Llama Rama Event Announced

Epic Games is finally set to bring Rocket League over to the Epic Store, meaning it will no longer be downloadable on Steam.

On top of this, the game is also transitioning into a free-to-play title. To celebrate this occasion, Epic is hosting the Llama Rama, which will be a crossover between Fortnite and Rocket League, and players will be able to earn special in-game rewards for each game.

It hasn’t yet been announced what Fortnite players are able to earn, but since cars are now in the game, it’s possible we could unlocking some sort of cosmetic for them. Here’s what we know so far.

Fortnite Llama Rama Announced

🚀⚽🏎️🦙 Celebrate @rocketleague going free to play on September 23rd. Starting that weekend, jump into Rocket League Llama-Rama to earn awesome in-game rewards for both Rocket League and Fortnite. We’ll have more info to share next week. pic.twitter.com/FeATrAd8j4 — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 15, 2020

Rocket League goes free-to-play on September 23, so the following weekend will be the start of the Llama Rama event.

To kick things off, Epic will be offering everybody a free $10 on the Epic Games Store to everybody who downloads Rocket League. This offer runs from September 23 to October 23. It will apply to qualifying games and add-ons that cost $14.99 and up, but it will not apply to any pre-purchases.

On top of that, anybody who logs into Rocket League with an Epic Games account will also received the Sun Ray Boost and Hot Rocks Trail for free in the game.

Of course, this is all good news to Rocket League players, but what about Fortnite?

More Details Coming Soon

Fortnite players sound like they’ll have to wait until next week to find out what’s coming for them.

There will likely be some cosmetics of some sort, but we’ll have to wait and see exactly what they are. It looks like Epic will be leaning a lot on the Fortnite playerbase for the launch of Rocket League on their store, so there will likely be some good incentives for players.

Stay tuned next week to find out exactly what the developers have in store!

READ NEXT: Marvel Fortnitemares Event Could Be a Possibility