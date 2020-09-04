Where to Find the LMG in Fortnite Season 4

You should know by now that Epic Games introduced a new loot pool for Fortnite Season 4 and some old favorites made a return.

One of these weapons, the LMG, which has been in and out of the game for several seasons now, but in Season 4, it’s as strong as it has ever been.

As you might already know, the gun has the highest DPS of all of the weapons in Fortnite Season 4, but it’s not exactly an easy gun to find.

As it turns out, there’s only one spot you can find this weapon, and it will always have a lot of resistance, so you’ll have to cross your fingers and hope for the best if you want to come away with the LMG.

Where to Find the LMG

Strangely enough, the Doom henchmen will drop this gun, meaning you’ll have to head over to Doom’s Domain and eliminate all of the roaming NPCs, or take out Doom himself and open up his vault. You can also check the Henchmen chests for it, but you’ll never find the LMG in a regular chest.

Of course, you could just loot it off somebody else who did this already, but that would mean you have to go toe-to-toe with somebody using this weapon, and that’s never a good idea.

We are basing this of SypherPK’s YouTube video, so there’s a chance he is wrong, but we haven’t seen it drop anywhere else as of yet.

How Good is This Weapon?

When it comes to spraying down builds, there’s not a better weapon in the game currently.

The SMGs will always have a role in that meta, but the LMG boasts a massive 100 round clip, so you can keep the pressure up a lot longer with this gun than any other.

It’s also a strong gun for just eliminating people too, and it even has first shot accuracy, something that can’t currently be said for any of the SMGs in the game.

All in all, this is an excellent weapon to have in your inventory and will almost always help you earn a Victory Royale.

