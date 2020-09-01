Fortnite Season 4 Week 2 Challenges Leak

Believe it or not, we’re not even into the second week of Fortnite Season 4, but we’ve already seen several map changes.

As we get ready to transition into the next week, there will be another set of challenges for players to complete, and those have already leaked.

We already know about a challenge that will take us to Ant Manor, but that won’t be the only thing we have to do once Week 2 rolls around.

Here’s a look at all of the challenges for Week 2 so you can be prepared for what’s to come.

Fortnite Week 2 Challenges

Posted to Reddit by user aaroncf2008, we get a glimpse at what we’ll have to do once the new week begins and it doesn’t look like we’ll have to do anything overtly difficult.

The Dilbort challenge will likely end up being the Ant Manor challenge, but we’ll have to wait until the new week begins to know for sure.

Search Chests at Salty Springs (0/7)

Eliminations at The Authority (0/3)

Dance on top of different Sentinel heads at the Sentinel Graveyard (0/3)

Destroy boats at Craggy Cliffs (0/7)

Dilbort Challenge 1 (0/4)

Ride a Motorboat under different colored steel bridges (0/3)

Search S.H.I.E.L.D. Chests inside Quinjets (0/7)

Deal damage to opponents at Catty Corner (0/500)

It feels like it’s been a while since we’ve had some actual difficult challenges in Fortnite, but it’s nice for those out there who just want to progress quickly through their Battle Pass.

What Else is There to Expect?

We’ll likely be getting a proper update with the start of a new week, if we’re going by the traditional cadence Epic Games has kept with previous seasons.

Then again, it seems like Epic is able to push through changes without actually coming out with an update that requires downtime, so maybe we could be seeing another situation like that.

We’re still waiting on a bunch of new ability items to arrive in the game, so there’s a chance we could be seeing that as early as the next update.

Fortnite Season 4 is available now.

READ NEXT: Fortnite Panther Monument Arrives, Beacons Advance Again