How to Unlock Storm Punk Variant in Fortnite Season 4

Now that Fortnite Season 4 Week 4 has arrived, players now have the ability to unlock a special variant for Storm.

Like the Red She-Hulk variant before it, this was a challenge that was actually gated behind time, as this is now the first time you have the opportunity to unlock this skin.

The Punk Storm skin is available to players who complete at least 10 of the Week 3 and Week 4 challenges. You’re able to mix and match between the two, so you don’t have to worry about completing some of the harder ones if you don’t want to.

How to Get Storm Punk Skin

Unfortunately, it’s not as simple as completing the 10 challenges, but you’ll have to progress more than halfway through the Battle Pass as well.

This skin will become available once you hit level 53 in the Battle Pass, which can be done naturally by playing the game and completing challenges, or you can open up your wallet and buy your way through.

No matter what path you decide to take, you’ll need to get to level 53 somehow. Once you do this and complete the challenges, this skin will become available in your locker.

Take Your Time

The cool thing about unlocking this special variant skin is that you won’t have to rush and get it done right away. Instead, you can wait until the end of the season if you want.

Just by completing every challenge in the game and by finishing off the Battle Pass, you’ll be able to unlock this skin and all of the alternate styles with ease.

You’ll also want to make sure you don’t miss out on unlocking Wolverine as he’s available through a different set of challenges entirely.

The season ends at the end of November, so there’s still plenty of time left, but make sure you don’t wait too long!

