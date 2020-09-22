What to Expect in Fortnite v14.20: Downtime, Fixes & More

It’s time for the second Fortnite update of the season and with it will come a plethora of changes and fixes.

On September 23, Epic Games will update Fortnite to v14.20, which means there will likely be some new content added into the game for us to discover.

Unfortunately, the developers don’t give us patch notes anymore in Chapter 2, which means we’ll have to rely on the community and leakers to figure out what’s new each time an update rolls around.

One thing Epic does still do is give us a window into when Fortnite will go offline for maintenance, so here’s what you need to know about that.

Fortnite v14.20 Downtime

A new update takes over. v14.20 is scheduled for tomorrow, September 23. Downtime will begin at 4 AM ET (08:00 UTC). pic.twitter.com/iRJwej2S9w — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) September 22, 2020

Epic Games announced this patch will take the game offline at 4 a.m. ET / 1 a.m. PT September 24.

At this time, everyone will be kicked out of their matches as the developers implement the update.

They didn’t say how long the downtime will take, but it traditionally hasn’t taken longer than an hour or so. As for what’s coming in this patch, we don’t know what’s going to arrive in terms of new content, but we do know what will be fixed, thanks to the official Trello board.

What’s Being Fixed in This Update?

We do know the Llama Rama will be beginning this week, and there will also be a BTS concert, so we’re very likely to get leaks about each of those.

On top of that, we have a list of fixes that’ll be implemented with this patch:

Replays not saving on PlayStation 4.

Fishing Spots can disappear on PC with Effects set to Low.

Heroes Park and Ghost House don’t count as Discovered Locations after discovering them.

Grass is not removed when placing objects on the ground. (Creative)

Some players not granted items after first round in some team games. (Creative)

Inconsistent Fishing Spot visibility on Nintendo Switch and Android.

The fishing spots issue has had a big impact on the competitive scene, so it’s nice to see that being addressed.

I know that I’ve also run into the Heroes Park location not being discovered, so there’s a giant undiscovered spot on my map, despite landing there multiple times.

It’s nice to see these issues being ironed out, and it’ll also be excited to keep an eye on what’s new in terms of content when the update arrives September 23.

READ NEXT: New Fortnite BTS Emotes Leak Ahead of Concert