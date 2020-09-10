Fortnite Venom Ability & Stats Leak in v14.10

The start of Fortnite Season 4 brought a bunch of superhero abilities into the game such as Silver Surfer’s board, Doctor Doom’s gauntlets, etc. and now it looks like Epic Games will be adding even more to that list.

These special abilities are among the strongest items in the game, and some of them have even brought their fair share of bugs along with them, but that isn’t going to stop Epic from doubling down and add even more into the game.

Despite their issues, the playerbase seems to enjoy the theme of this season, and we can’t really blame them since it is really cool to play around with your favorite heroes.

Soon, it appears Epic will be venturing out of the hero realm and into the anti-heroes. We know Wolverine will eventually have his own skin and abilities, but now it looks like Venom will be joining him too.

Venom Ability Incoming

Venom's Ability Stats & Sounds: Cooldown: 10sec

Damage: 60

Builds Damage: 5000 pic.twitter.com/O4sYslWS8n — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 10, 2020

There are a lot of abilities currently in the game that can be found all over the map, and now it’s looking like you can lump Venom into that category.

According to Fortnite leaker HYPEX, his ability will be able to dish out 5,000 damage to builds and 60 to players. It does have a 10-second cooldown like the other mythic abilities, but that doesn’t make it any less powerful.

Since Venom is a lot like Spider-Man, we wonder if this can be used to swing off objects without destroying them. Only time will tell.

There is a Skin Too

Venom is gonna be a skin too! — HYPEX (@HYPEX) September 10, 2020

HYPEX has also confirmed Venom will be a skin later on in the game, but we still don’t know exactly how he’ll look.

If they are going by his look in the comics and the latest film, we can likely expect him to have a model that’s similar to Mr. Meowscles or Brutus. However, they could also go the route of Spider-Man 3, so maybe a skinnier character could be the model.

Whatever the case may be, it’s surely exciting to many players that Venom will be playable in Fortnite. The writing for this was already on the wall thanks to a special Marvel variant cover that showed the Marvel anti-hero interacting with Fortnite characters.

