All Upcoming PS5 Launch Titles

Fan anticipation is running high for Sony’s next-generation console, the PlayStation 5.

On September 16, 2020, the launch dates for the PS5 standard and digital editions were finally confirmed – November 12, 2020, for the United States, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea, while November 19, 2020, will be the day both PS5 consoles launch in Europe, the Middle East, South America, Asia, and South Africa. And on those major launch days, a slew of must-have titles will be playable as soon as you power your PS5 on. Thankfully, Sony has prepped a fine collection of first-party exclusives for its ardent fanbase alongside some quality third-party games worth checking in for.

Check out the list below for a better look at all the games coming to PS5 on day one.

Astro’s Playroom

Astro's Playroom – Announcement Trailer | PS5Astro and his crew lead you on a magical introduction through PS5 in this fun platformer that comes pre-loaded on PS5. Explore four worlds, each based on PS5’s console components. Each area showcases innovative gameplay that taps into the new features of the PS5's DualSense wireless controller. Astro's Playroom is coming to PlayStation 5. 2020-06-11T21:25:15Z

Developer: SIE Japan Studio

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Fans and critics alike were shocked by the amazing quality of the PS VR exclusive, Astro Bot Rescue Mission. The extremely immersive platforming and unique DualShock 4 controller gameplay implementation players were introduced to in that predecessor wowed everyone who experienced it. The upcoming sequel Astro’s Playroom will incorporate the same likable mechanics featured in the previous game. But for this go-round, Astro Playroom’s will step away from the realm of VR and take full control of the DualSense Wireless Controller’s signature capabilities. And as an added bonus, Astro’s Playroom will come as a pre-downloaded title on everyone’s PS5 for free.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – Nowhere Left to Run Teaser Trailer | PS5Off the books. Under the radar. It’s rumored that Perseus is in play again, and planning an attack that threatens the balance of power. A Black Ops team comprised of Frank Woods, Alex Mason, and Russell Adler infiltrates an airfield in Turkey to eliminate a high-value target. The following is a portion of 'Nowhere Left… 2020-09-16T20:28:05Z

Developers: Treyarch, Raven Software

Publisher: Activision

The Black Ops sub-series within the multi-million unit selling Call of Duty franchise is going to the Cold War era. Set during the 1980s, the game’s campaign places you in the role of CIA officer Russell Adler as you and your squad look to take down an alleged Soviet spy. Alongside the explosive campaign comes an expanded multiplayer suite that offers 6v6, 12v12, and massive 40-player skirmishes. The battle royale smash hit known as Warzone will also be implemented into this sequel, plus the addictive co-op mode known as Zombies will also be making its grand return. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War looks like it’ll be a feature-rich first-person shooter thrill ride that will look incredible on PS5.

Buy Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War here.

Demon’s Souls

Demon's Souls Remake – Official Gameplay | PS5 ShowcaseThe original Demon's Soul is getting a massive overhaul for the PS5, and now you can get a closer look at this gorgeous remake. #ign #ps5 #gaming 2020-09-16T21:28:12Z

Developers: Bluepoint Games, SIE Japan Studio

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Before Dark Souls morphed into the surprise hit that gaming masochists everywhere flocked to, Demon’s Souls truly kicked things off for the “Soulbourne” sub-genre. And in 2020, PS5 owners will get the chance to revisit the harsh realm of Bolateria in a beautiful remake. The game’s punishing difficulty, dreary world, and somber mood all make their return and look all the more stunning on PS5. This Demon’s Souls remake retains everything that was featured in the original release and breathes new life into it with a new visual sheen and fine-tuned combat mechanics. See if you have it in you to defeat the demon Vanguard in HD on day one of your PS5 ownership.

Destruction All-Stars

Destruction AllStars – Announcement Trailer | PS5Dominate the glittering global phenomenon of Destruction AllStars – the spectacular prime-time sport for dangerous drivers! Master the art of intense vehicle-based combat through timing, tactics and skills to cause colossal amounts of damage, destruction and devastation in vibrant arenas across the globe. 2020-06-11T20:39:57Z

Developer: Lucid Games

Publisher: Sony Interactive

Destruction All-Stars looks like a crazy mashup of games such as Destruction Derby, Twisted Metal, and Rocket League. The game’s excitement-filled original sport features a cache of zany characters who get embroiled in vehicle-based challenges. Massive crowds will gather as you and your extreme cohorts get emboiled in tons of vehiclar mayhem. Destruction All-Stars looks like it’ll be the surprise hit of the PS5’s extensive laucnh lineup for speed freaks everywhere.

Devil May Cry V: Special Edition

Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition – Announcement Trailer | PS5DMC is back and better than ever in the series’ most SSStylish and most action-packed entry yet: Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition! New features include the addition of Dante's brother and arch-rival, Vergil, as a playable character, as well as Turbo Mode, Legendary Dark Knight, Ray Tracing, and more! https://www.devilmaycry.com/ Rated Mature: Mature -… 2020-09-16T20:43:02Z

Developer: Capcom

Publisher: Capcom

Fortnite

Fortnite – Unreal Engine 4 Gameplay | PS5Your first look at what Fortnite gameplay will look like on PlayStation 5 with Unreal Engine 4. Fortnite will be available on the PlayStation 5 for free on launch day! All of your progression and purchases will be available for you to pick up where you left off. 2020-09-16T20:48:53Z

Developer: Epic Games

Publisher: Epic Games

Godfall

VideoVideo related to all upcoming ps5 launch titles 2020-09-16T18:58:26-04:00

Developer: Counterplay Games

Publisher: Gearbox Publishing

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales – Gameplay Demo | PS5Experience the rise of Miles Morales in this gameplay sequence captured on PlayStation 5. Coming Holiday 2020. 2020-09-16T20:20:10Z

Developer: Insomniac Games

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

PlayStation Plus Collection

PlayStation Plus Collection – Introduction Trailer | PS5Check out the PlayStation Plus Collection, a new benefit for PS5. 2020-09-16T21:04:45Z

On day one, PlayStaion Plus subscribers will be able to play the folowing PS4 games on their PS5 – God of War (2018), Bloodborne, Monster Hunter: World, Final Fantasy XV, Fallout 4, Mortal Kombat X, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Ratchet & Clank (2016), Days Gone, Until Dawn, Detroit: Become Human, Battlefield 1, inFamous: Second Son, Batman: Arkham Knight, The Last Guardian, The Last of Us Remastered, Persona 5, and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Sackboy A Big Adventure – Announcement Trailer | PS5Iconic PlayStation hero, Sackboy returns in an all-new 3D adventure with a deeply immersive and expressive control scheme. Players can go on this epic platforming journey solo-style, or they can team up with friends for collaborative, chaotic multiplayer fun. Sackboy A Big Adventure is coming to PlayStation 5. 2020-06-11T20:41:29Z

Developer:

Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.

See Also