All Upcoming PS5 Launch Titles

Fan anticipation is running high for Sony’s next-generation console, the PlayStation 5.
On September 16, 2020, the launch dates for the PS5 standard and digital editions were finally confirmed – November 12, 2020, for the United States, Japan, Canada, Mexico, Australia, New Zealand, and South Korea, while November 19, 2020, will be the day both PS5 consoles launch in Europe, the Middle East, South America, Asia, and South Africa. And on those major launch days, a slew of must-have titles will be playable as soon as you power your PS5 on. Thankfully, Sony has prepped a fine collection of first-party exclusives for its ardent fanbase alongside some quality third-party games worth checking in for.
Check out the list below for a better look at all the games coming to PS5 on day one.
Astro’s Playroom
Developer: SIE Japan Studio
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Fans and critics alike were shocked by the amazing quality of the PS VR exclusive, Astro Bot Rescue Mission. The extremely immersive platforming and unique DualShock 4 controller gameplay implementation players were introduced to in that predecessor wowed everyone who experienced it. The upcoming sequel Astro’s Playroom will incorporate the same likable mechanics featured in the previous game. But for this go-round, Astro Playroom’s will step away from the realm of VR and take full control of the DualSense Wireless Controller’s signature capabilities. And as an added bonus, Astro’s Playroom will come as a pre-downloaded title on everyone’s PS5 for free.
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
Developers: Treyarch, Raven Software
Publisher: Activision
The Black Ops sub-series within the multi-million unit selling Call of Duty franchise is going to the Cold War era. Set during the 1980s, the game’s campaign places you in the role of CIA officer Russell Adler as you and your squad look to take down an alleged Soviet spy. Alongside the explosive campaign comes an expanded multiplayer suite that offers 6v6, 12v12, and massive 40-player skirmishes. The battle royale smash hit known as Warzone will also be implemented into this sequel, plus the addictive co-op mode known as Zombies will also be making its grand return. Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War looks like it’ll be a feature-rich first-person shooter thrill ride that will look incredible on PS5.
Buy Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War here.
Demon’s Souls
Developers: Bluepoint Games, SIE Japan Studio
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Before Dark Souls morphed into the surprise hit that gaming masochists everywhere flocked to, Demon’s Souls truly kicked things off for the “Soulbourne” sub-genre. And in 2020, PS5 owners will get the chance to revisit the harsh realm of Bolateria in a beautiful remake. The game’s punishing difficulty, dreary world, and somber mood all make their return and look all the more stunning on PS5. This Demon’s Souls remake retains everything that was featured in the original release and breathes new life into it with a new visual sheen and fine-tuned combat mechanics. See if you have it in you to defeat the demon Vanguard in HD on day one of your PS5 ownership.
Destruction All-Stars
Developer: Lucid Games
Publisher: Sony Interactive
Destruction All-Stars looks like a crazy mashup of games such as Destruction Derby, Twisted Metal, and Rocket League. The game’s excitement-filled original sport features a cache of zany characters who get embroiled in vehicle-based challenges. Massive crowds will gather as you and your extreme cohorts get emboiled in tons of vehiclar mayhem. Destruction All-Stars looks like it’ll be the surprise hit of the PS5’s extensive laucnh lineup for speed freaks everywhere.
Devil May Cry V: Special Edition
Developer: Capcom
Publisher: Capcom
Fortnite
Developer: Epic Games
Publisher: Epic Games
Godfall
Developer: Counterplay Games
Publisher: Gearbox Publishing
Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
Developer: Insomniac Games
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
PlayStation Plus Collection
On day one, PlayStaion Plus subscribers will be able to play the folowing PS4 games on their PS5 – God of War (2018), Bloodborne, Monster Hunter: World, Final Fantasy XV, Fallout 4, Mortal Kombat X, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End, Ratchet & Clank (2016), Days Gone, Until Dawn, Detroit: Become Human, Battlefield 1, inFamous: Second Son, Batman: Arkham Knight, The Last Guardian, The Last of Us Remastered, Persona 5, and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard.
Sackboy: A Big Adventure
Developer:
Publisher: Sony Interactive Entertainment
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.
See Also
- PS5 Console: Release Date, Price, and Everything You Need to Know
- PS5: The Future of Gaming – The Gameplay Trailers You Need to See
- PS5 Showcase (September 16): The Gameplay Trailers You Need to See