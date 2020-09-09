Where to Find Every Upgrade Bench in Fortnite Season 4

Not being able to find the gun you’re looking for in Fortnite can be disappointing, but at least you’ll be able to upgrade what you do have in your inventory if you come across an Upgrade Bench.

With chest spawns no longer being guaranteed, coming across some high tier loot might be hard in any given match, but that doesn’t have to be an issue. For example, if you’re looking for a stronger Pump Shotgun, just farm up the materials and head to an Upgrade Bench.

Of course, this is easier said than done, especially if you don’t know where to find an Upgrade Bench in Fortnite. You’ve likely come across one or two during your games, but did you know they have set spawns?

Here’s where you can find the Upgrade Benches in Season 4.

Fortnite Season 4 Upgrade Benches

There are several benches scattered all across the island, and pretty much every single named location has one in the general vicinity. Reddit user mazdo rounded up the Upgrade Benches for your convenience. There is one that’s at The Shark, which was not included with this map.

One thing you’ll need to have is a good supply of resources before you attempt to use one, so maybe landing in Weeping Woods or Slurpy Swamp will be the best way to have a good supply of resources.

Slurpy Swamp has a decent supply of metal to farm, and there are tons of trees surrounding the area, so that will always be a way to get the supplies necessary for an upgrade.

No More Upgrade Bench Items

In previous seasons, you were able to carry a portable bench in your inventory as an item, but those are now a thing of the past.

While it was annoying having to use up a slot to carry one around, nothing beat the convenience of just having one in your arsenal.

Now, you’ll just have to head on over to one of these fixed locations. That’s not too bad when you consider just how many locations there are.

