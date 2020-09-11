How to Catch the Vendetta Flopper in Fortnite Season 4

The selection of fish continues to grow in Fortnite and now we can get our hands on a super rare one.

While we are still waiting on the Midas flopper to actually appear in the game, it seems like a different rare fish has now made an appearance.

If you’re somebody who’s looking to fill out their entire fishing collection, you’ll need to know where you can track down this rare catch.

Luckily, it’s not actually in a special spot, but that doesn’t mean you won’t need certain equipment and a lot of patience to catch one out of the water.

Where to Find the Vendetta Flopper

Vendetta Flopper can be found anywhere, but requires a Pro Fishing Rod to catch. It marks the nearest enemy, so kinda like a less powerful version of shooting a flare gun into the sky https://t.co/faAhTmjFx8 — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) September 10, 2020

As it turns out, this special flopper can be found in any body of water fish are found, according to Fortnite leaker FireMonkey.

However, you will need to get your hands on a Pro Fishing Rod, so not just any pole will do in this scenario. Once you do grab one, just keep on fishing and hope for the best.

This is actually a quite powerful flopper if you can get your hands on one as consuming it will automatically mark the nearest enemy to you, allowing you to get the drop on an unsuspecting opponent. Think of it as a Flare Gun that you can eat.

Where is the Midas Flopper?

The Midas Flopper has been finished, however according to HYPEX's patch note site, still has a spawn rate of 0% pic.twitter.com/UiPOBLl985 — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) September 10, 2020

FireMonkey and HYPEX both note that the Midas flopper is ready to go, but it’s still not actually in the game.

We’re not exactly sure what Epic is waiting for in this situation, but we have to assume it’ll be arriving in the coming weeks.

There is a Midas skin that will be making a return as part of The Last Laugh bundle, so maybe they’re waiting for that to come out before they debut the new flopper.

Whatever the case may be, we’re excited to catch a fish with hair, so we’ll continue to be patient.

