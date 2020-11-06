Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Has Numerous PS4 & PS5 Advantages

Ever since the PS4 generation began, Activision has been hooking up players with exclusive bonuses for the Call of Duty franchise for those out there who are on Sony’s platform.

Heading into the next generation with the PS5, it appears this exclusivity deal will continue, and PS4/PS5 owners are getting some big things.

For starters, PlayStation players have an exclusive 2-player Zombies mode called Zombies Onslaught that sounds like it’s just pure, hectic fun. Now, it’s not exactly exclusive in the sense that it’ll stay on Sony’s platform forever, but instead it’ll just be exclusive until November 2021, which is when we’ll likely be seeing another Call of Duty title.

On November 6, Activision revealed a lot more about their Sony partnership with Black Ops Cold War.

PS4 & PS5 Players Get All Sorts of Goodies

Enter the fray with perks ranging from two extra Create-A-Class loadout slots to a Battle Pass Bundle Bonus when you play #BlackOpsColdWar on PlayStation: https://t.co/R6GmdNNkP3 pic.twitter.com/z7qKa2GrQo — PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 6, 2020

In an updated PlayStation Blog post, Activision revealed PlayStation players will earn XP faster while in a party and even get some extra loadout slots.

Here’s a look at what we can look forward to once Cold War launches:

Battle Pass Bundle Bonus: Unlock new gear and goodies even faster. PlayStation players that purchase the $20 Battle Pass Bundles will get an additional 5 tier skips. That’s a total of 25 tier skips!

Unlock new gear and goodies even faster. PlayStation players that purchase the $20 Battle Pass Bundles will get an additional 5 tier skips. That’s a total of 25 tier skips! PlayStation Party Bonus: Teamwork makes the dream work. PlayStation players that play together in parties receive +25% bonus weapon XP. The bonus still counts when playing with cross-platform teammates.

Teamwork makes the dream work. PlayStation players that play together in parties receive +25% bonus weapon XP. The bonus still counts when playing with cross-platform teammates. Double XP Bonus: PlayStation players can look forward to exclusive Monthly Double XP events (24 hr duration), so prepare to boost your rank.

PlayStation players can look forward to exclusive Monthly Double XP events (24 hr duration), so prepare to boost your rank. Extra Loadouts: Be prepared for any scenario. PlayStation players get an additional 2 loadout slots, ready for customization. Available when Create-A-Class unlocks upon reaching Level 4.

So, while it’s not exactly pay to win, it’s definitely a big bonus as you’ll be able to level up much faster on the PlayStation platform.

Should This Affect Your Purchase?

It’s pretty clear that if you have to the option of buying Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War on PS4 or PS5 then you should do that.

If leveling up quicker isn’t something you’re interested in, or if you’re not really a Zombies fan, then your platform shouldn’t matter as much.

At the end of the day, it comes down to where your friends are, which is the case with pretty much any multiplayer game. If your friends are on a certain platform, go for that one. If you’re a solo player, then PS4 and PS5 will be your best option.