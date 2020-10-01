How to Get Black Panther’s Kinetic Shockwave & Deal Damage After Knocking an Opponent Back in Fortnite

The Fortnite Season 4 Week 6 challenges are now live and one of them asks a very specific thing from players.

In order to deal damage with Black Panther’s Kinetic Shockwave, you’ll first have to know where to track one down at, and that’s actually quite difficult.

It doesn’t actually seem like it will show up in a regular battle royale lobby, and if it does then it’s just extremely rare. Instead, you’ll want to head over to one of the Marvel LTMs as that will be a much easier and quicker way to finish this challenge off.

Here’s the simple way to do that.

Queue Up in the Marvel Knockout LTM

In the Marvel Knockout LTM you’ll be paired up with another player as you have to grind through a bracket of opponents and fight to be number one.

What makes this the easy mode to finish this challenge in is you start off with four of these Mythic abilities, so all you’ll have to do is wait for this ability to show up.

From there, you’ll have to knock somebody back with it and then you can switch over to one of your other ones and start to dish out the damage. If everything goes right, then this challenge should be done in no time.

Is Black Panther Coming to Fortnite?

This leads us to ask the question of whether or not Black Panther will actually be making an appearance in Fortnite as a boss or skin in the future.

Many of the characters who have their own items have become skins with some notable exceptions being Venom and Black Panther so far.

However, the Wakandan King did receive his own location with the Panther’s Prowl, so it seems like if Epic was going to add him as a boss or skin, it would have been around that time.

There’s still plenty of time left in the season, so they could very well add a skin in the future. Only time will tell so keep an eye out.

READ NEXT: Where to Catch Legendary Fish in Fortnite Season 4