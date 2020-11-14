Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War Players Beg For MP5 Nerf

The release of a new Call of Duty title is always controversial among the playerbase, and unsuprisingly, that hasn’t changed with the launch of Black Ops Cold War.

This latest release is a return to the fan-favorite Black Ops franchise after the previous game took us back to Modern Warfare, so there’s a lot of excitement surrounding this one.

If you’re hopping into the multiplayer mode first, you’ll discover that one of the first weapons you unlock is the MP5, which is a very deadly weapon.

In fact, many players are deciding this is possibly the best gun in the game and if you load up a match, you’ll likely come across a majority of the lobby using this weapon.

This has led many players, just a day after the launch of Black Ops Cold War, to call for a nerf for the MP5.

Players Want the MP5 Nerfed

Many players have already gone on social media to voice their displeasure with the MP5, including the post by Reddit user EviJ_Genius.

Now, there could be a variety of reasons we’re seeing so many players using the MP5, and one big reason could be that it’s just one of the first guns you get.

As players progress through their levels, they’ll get access to newer guns, and that will mean there will be more variety.

Then again, the MP5 has always been a popular gun in Call of Duty titles, so don’t be surprised to see many players stick with this gun for the long haul.

Does it Actually Need a Nerf?

It seems far too early to actually know if the MP5 needs to be nerfed, but it’s not hard to see that it is running rampant in multiplayer.

If we give it a few days and see that players are still exclusively using this weapon, then maybe it could get looked at.

As it stands right now, it’s a good weapon for mid to close-range combat, so it’s definitely a powerhouse, but the same can be said for many of the other guns currently in Black Ops Cold War.

