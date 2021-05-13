How to Get Rambo Skin in Call of Duty: Warzone

Up to this point, Call of Duty: Warzone hasn’t really been known for its crossovers with other franchises.

We’ve seen them happen in the past with the likes of Leatherface coming to the game as part of a Halloween event, but there’s been nothing quite on the level of Fortnite where a different crossover happened every week at one point.

With that said, some big names are coming to the game later this month and if you’re a fan of action movies, then this will be right up your alley.

Activision has confirmed that Rambo will be coming to the game in the very near futute and there have also been hints that point towards the debut of Die Hard hero John McClane as well.

Here’s a look at what we know so far.

Rambo Arrives May 20

Die Hard 💥 Rambo 🏹 The '80s Action Heroes event explodes into #Warzone and #BlackOpsColdWar May 20 pic.twitter.com/6f5zAQru9T — PlayStation (@PlayStation) May 13, 2021

The wait for Rambo will be a quick one as he’ll be arriving into the game beginning May 20.

From there, he’ll likely just be available for purchase like any of the operators in the game. Warzone won’t be the only place you can play as him either as the teaser image includes Cold War and Mobile.

It makes a lot of sense to go down this path as Rambo, despite being a character that’s 40 years old, maintains mainstream popularity.

Outside of Call of Duty, he is a character in Mortal Kombat 11, so he’s definitely been making his rounds across the video game world. It also looks like he’ll have the likeness of Sylvester Stallone, so you don’t have to worry about some off-brand version of the character either.

Don’t Forget John McClane

Air ducts are a complicated network of danger. If yours are in need of repair, call the best in the business at Nakatomi Duct Cleaning. Learn more here: https://t.co/0PN0f3HliO pic.twitter.com/4vJEdiQ7OK — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) May 8, 2021

A teaser posted on May 8 hinted at John McClane coming to the game with Rambo. While this one isn’t as explicit, anybody who has seen the original Die Hard film would recognize all of the references.

Of course, the most prominent giveaway is the fact it says “Yippee Ki Yay,” which is Bruce Willis’s character’s catchphrase in the film.

No release date for him has been given, but we expect it to be some time around when Rambo comes into the game.

As for why all of this is happening, there’s a good reason for that. The recent live event took us back to 1984, so the game is able to take a bunch of characters from that era and introduce them to Warzone without question. Rambo and John McClane are all that have been shown so far, but there’s definitely room for more.

The new Verdansk 1984 map debuted back in April following a massive Warzone live event. There are plenty of new things to explore, so if you haven’t played the battle royale mode of Call of Duty in a while, now would be a good time to jump in.

If you’re a fan of movies from the 1980s, then you’ll definitely want to hope in and see everything the game has to offer now. Even if you’re not, there are plenty of reasons to give Warzone another shot because the game gets very frequent updates.

