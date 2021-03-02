Dead by Daylight The Trickster: New Killer & Perks Revealed

It’s that time again in Dead by Daylight as a new killer and survivor are being officially unveiled to the public.

No, it’s not yet available in the main game itself, but is instead in the public test build that’s available for PC players of DBD.

Once you get all squared away with that, you can jump right in and see everything The Trickster, Dead by Daylight’s new killer, has to offer.

If you’re somebody who’s playing on console, then the best you can do is watch a streamer play the new killer and survivor so you can get a feel for things. It’s not all bad because doing this will let you know what perks you want to pick up and even if the new DLC is worth grabbing for you.

Unlike many other new chapters, this one won’t be introducing a new map into the mix, so it’s just the killer and survivor. Let’s take a look at The Trickster’s new perks.

The Trickster’s Perks

Well that was interesting. The 4.6.0 PTB is now available on Steam.

As is the case with every killer that’s been added to Dead by Daylight, The Trickster will be arriving with three new perks.

At first, these will be exclusive to him, but as you level up and unlock the teachable version, you’ll be able to grab it on other killers. Let’s dive right in to the perks.

Starstuck

Your unmatched showmanship dazzles all.

Starstruck activates when you are carrying a Survivor. Survivors within your Terror Radius suffer from the Exposed status effect for 20 seconds.

Starstruck cools down for 90 seconds once a Survivor is no longer carried.

Hex: Crowd Control

A Hex that ensures those lesser than you are properly herded.

The Entity blocks a window for 10 seconds after a Survivor performs a rushed vault through it.

The Hex effects persist as long as the related Hex Totem is standing.

No Way Out

You’re not going to let just anyone into the VIP room.

Each time you hook a unique Survivor, No Way Out gains a token.

When the last generator is repaired, The Entity blocks both exit gate switches for 8 seconds for each token in your possession.

All in all, these sound like some decent perks that’ll be effective on not only the new killer but several of the others.

What Are Some Combos?

There are a lot of different things to try out in the PTB, but we assume most players will be sticking with this new killer and his three perks together.

Starstruck feels like it has strong meta potential as this will definitely be affecting any survivor who likes to play the hero and body block the killer on the way to a hook which they’re carrying somebody.

Being exposed is no joke, and with the base perk starting that timer at 20 seconds and only going up for there, this perk will be very powerful.

The Hex seems very situational and with so many totem perks already in the game, it might be difficult finding a place in the meta with this one.

No Way Out seems very powerful as hooking all four survivors in the game will block the exit doors from being powered at least 32 seconds for the tier one version of the perk. Pair this with Blood Warden and you’re in business.

