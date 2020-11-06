Diablo 3 Season 21 End Date & Season 22 Start Time Revealed

It might be hard to believe, but Diablo 3 is getting ready to enter Season 22, which means it’s been around for quite a while.

As Season 21 comes to a close in just a matter of days, all eyes will then be set on when the next one begins, and it’s actually not going to be all that long of a wait.

There’s traditionally been a gap of about two weeks between seasons in the past, and that has remained the case this time around.

The downtime between seasons is usually the time Diablo players take a break from the game and recharge their batteries as the seasons can end up being very long grinds.

With that said, let’s take a look at when Diablo 3 Season 21 actually wraps up.

Diablo 3 Season 21 End Time

📢 Season 21 is ending November 8th! 📜 Details: https://t.co/Cc0eHNsu0R https://t.co/VncEmIj3fP — Diablo (Season 21 is LIVE) (@Diablo) October 28, 2020

According to the official Diablo Twitter account, this season will be wrapping up on November 8, meaning you only have a few more days to keep on grinding out those Greater Rifts until the leaderboards are finalized.

Of course, two days is still plenty of time and with many builds and gear being very fine-tuned at this point in the season, you might still think you can get a higher score, so go for it!

While it’s a bummer the season is getting ready to end, you might not feel so sad once you learn the next season starts up this month.

Diablo 3 Season 22 Start Time

📢 Season 22 – Shades of the Nephalem launches November 20! Prepare for 😱 Shadow Clones

🙌 4th slot on Kanai's Cube

🎁 Haedrig's Gift updates 🔍 Details: https://t.co/qSLliMsQO6 pic.twitter.com/PlnobawGFO — Diablo (Season 21 is LIVE) (@Diablo) November 6, 2020

On November 6, Blizzard revealed Season 22 will begin on November 20, so the downtime won’t be all that long.

To go along with that announcement, they also shared a blog post that went into greater detail about what to expect with the upcoming season.

The biggest thing to look at is the theme, and this one will create a shadow clone that fights alongside you if you use a Pylon or Shrine, which will make blowing up baddies even more fun as it’ll last for a whole minute.

There’s a lot more than just that in Season 22, so take a read for yourself and gear up for all of the new content!

