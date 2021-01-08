10 Dynasty Scrolls Tips & Tricks You Need to Know

Dynasty Scrolls – Mobile Official Trailer (Android/iOS)Welcome, Generals. Dynasty Scrolls is coming! ◆ Introduction to Dynasty Scrolls ◆ Dynasty Scrolls is an Epic Tactical RPG Game with Wars, Intrigue and Betrayal in Ancient China! You will experience generous rewards, strong strategy and vivid art. •▪■ Official Website ■▪• https://fw.gtarcade.com/m.html Pre-register Here:- •▪■ Android ■▪• https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.yoozoogames.ss2dsom •▪■ iOS ■▪• Coming Soon! Let's… 2020-11-05T08:39:34Z

The global release of Dynasty Scrolls has been a long time coming!

And now that it’s finally available to mobile gamers across the globe, it’s time for everyone to enjoy its anime take on the story of the Four Kingdoms. This mobile RPG brings together legendary heroes, such as Lu Bu and Zhao Yun, together for miniature renditions of historical battles. The developers behind Dynasty Scrolls want to make your transition into their latest release a smooth one, which is why they worked with us to provide you with this tips guide. It’s time to conquer kingdoms and change the course of history!

Here are the top 10 tips, tricks, and cheats you need to know for Dynasty Scrolls:

1. Focus on Story Chapters to Unlock Most of the Game’s Features

• By completing story chapters, you can obtain clearance rewards and stars. Gain enough stars and you can activate bonus Gold or Hero rewards. In addition to generous rewards, you can also obtain Dynasty Scrolls which will boost your total stats.

2. Legends of Heroes are Side Stories to Gain Resources With Limited Daily Challenge Opportunities

• Each Legends of Heroes chapter tells a hero’s story and grants abundant rewards. However, daily challenge attempts are limited. By clearing Legends of Heroes, your main character’s star level and Power can be boosted.

3. Getting to Know the Factions is the First Step Towards Building Your Lineup – Part 1

• Wei

Formation Features: High single-column DPS, high damage, and controls Rage.

Formation Weakness: Feeble front row.

Main Heroes to Improve in the Early Stages: Xiahou Dun, and Dian Wei.

• Shu

Formation Features: High single-target DPS, strong against front row, and fast Rage recovery.

Formation Weakness: Lack of skill control.

Main Heroes to Improve in the Early Stages: Zhao Yun and Ma Chao.

4. Getting to Know the Factions is the First Step Towards Building Your Lineup – Part 2

• Wu

Formation Features: Strong against back row, burns enemies over time, and good at finishing blows.

Formation Weakness: Low damage to the enemy’s front row.

Main Heroes to Improve in the Early Stages: Sun Jian and Sun Quan.

• Warlord: Warlords deal AoE damage.

Features: Poison and control. Blocks more damage than other kingdoms.

Weakness: Lacks high single-target DPS.

Main Heroes to Improve in the Early Stages: Yu Ji and Diao Chan.

• And here’s a special note for this tip and the preceding one: deploy heroes from the same faction to receive a faction aura, which provides stat bonuses.

5. The Joint Attack Combo Can Boost Your Power During Battles

• There are three types of Joint Attacks: Damage, Control, and Heal. Recommended to Improve in the Early Stages: Savior. To Deploy a Joint Attack, be sure to obtain the two heroes required to activate Joint Attack and obtain enough Joint Attack Shards to synthesize a Joint Attack.

6. You Can Change Your Lineup Any Time Without Preparing Extra Equipment for the new Heroes

• Complete story chapters to unlock the Equipment system. Equipment is not bound to a hero. When switching heroes, your equipment will remain where it is. Equipment pieces from the same set grant stat bonuses. It’s recommended that heroes are equipped with pieces from the same set in the early stages. Pieces from the same set can also activate the Affinity feature, so pay close attention to whichever set you put together when attaching equipment.

• Equipment improvements include Enhancement and Refinement. Enhancement – consumes Coins to enhance equipment. The equipment’s max level cannot exceed two times the hero’s level. Refinement – consumes special Refining Stones. When all pieces of equipment have been enhanced +5 or refined +2 at the same time, bonus stats will be triggered.

7. Relics

• Relics are not bound to heroes. Replacing heroes does not affect relics. Relics can also trigger the Affinity feature, so it’s important to pay attention to them. Relic improvements include Enhancement and Refinement. Enhancement – consumes lower-grade relics or relic EXP items. Refinement – consumes relics of the same type and Relic Refining Stones.

8. Charms

• Deploying a Joint Attack Charm entails obtaining the Joint Attack heroes required for the charm and obtaining enough Charm Shards to awaken the charm. Using Charms is done via the following – open the “Joint Attack” panel, place a charm in the charm slot, and tap to use when in battle. After the hero finishes their action and Joint Attack, you will receive a certain amount of Joint Attack Points. When points are full, tap the skill icon to unleash the Joint Attack skill. In “Auto” mode, skills will be unleashed in order. It’s recommended that players fight manually when facing strong enemies.

9. Refining Stones

• Obtaining Refining Stones entails participating in Warrior Trials, shopping in the Mall, and receiving them as Behemoth Invasion’s Damage Rewards. You will obtain a certain amount of Renown from Warrior Trials. After clearing a few stages, you will have enough Renown to purchase Refining Stones. Refining Stones can also be bought in the Mall. When you are short on Refining Stones, don’t forget to buy some with Gold.

• How to Use Equipment Refining Stones: When you reach a certain level, tap a piece of equipment, and then tap the “Refine” button to enter the refinement panel. After selecting the piece of equipment you want to refine, tap and hold the Refining Stones you wish to use to boost the equipment’s stats.

10. Here are the Best Ways to Obtain Gold

• Story Instances: Star Achievement Rewards

• Legends of Heroes: Money Tree, etc.

• Arena: Increase Rank

• Achievement Rewards

• Daily Missions

• Other: Weekly Ranking Rewards for Various Features

