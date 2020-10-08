How to Complete Secret Fortnite “Aftermath” Quest

While it might feel like Galactus is the major threat in Fortnite Season 4, there’s actually something pretty scary going on behind the scenes that could actually be considered a lot scarier.

A subplot that’s happening right under your nose involves the gnomes, and chances are you’ve seen them around on the island, but just didn’t know what they were up to.

For much of the season, we’ve always known they were plotting something, but we just didn’t know what or why. However, a lot of questions were answered once we had to disarm bombs all across the islands.

The mission didn’t end there either as we then had to destroy a gnome holding a newspaper. Here’s where and how to do that.

Where to Find a Gnome Holding a Newspaper

This step of the Aftermath quest chain will take us to Lazy Lake. Here, you’ll find a Gnome holding a newspaper and all you’ll have to do is slap it with your Harvesting Tool.

Once you do this, you’ll get a notification from the game that rewards you with 20,000 XP. As far as we know, this is the latest step involving these gnomes, but that doesn’t mean we won’t be getting more quests in the future.

There’s a chance that when Epic finally updates Fortnite to v14.30, a new set of hidden quest lines will come with it.

What Will They Try Next?

As we can see, the gnomes are highly unpredictable, and there’s really no telling what they’ll be able to cook up next.

It’s worth noting that you may have to complete the previous steps of this quest before you can go to this one because with no context, it doesn’t really make a lot of sense as to why this gnome would be here in the first place.

For that reason, you should first find their secret lair, which is something that Epic Games teased on their Twitter account.

There’s a decent amount of XP up for grabs here, so there’s not a whole lot of downside to getting all of this done.

