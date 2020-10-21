Where to Find & Eat Candy in Fortnite Season 4

One of the Fortnite challenges introduced as part of the Fortnitemares events requires players to track down 25 pieces of candy and eat them all, which can be pretty difficult if you don’t know where to look.

Like the witch broom challenge, this candy one is actually quite easy if you make it a priority and focus on that instead of just trying to go for a win.

What you’re going to want to be on the lookout for is a bunch of candy buckets scattered around the map. Breaking these open will pop out at least three pieces of candy which can then be consumed for health, shield or a speed boost.

These buckets can usually be found outside of houses, which means you’ll want to visit a bunch of residential areas to finish this challenge off.

Where to Find Candy

Spots like Salty Springs, Retail Row and Holly Hedges will all be good spots to check if you want to get your hands on some candy.

Even the spots where the brooms spawn at the shacks could also give you some candy. What you’re looking for is a small bucket outside of doors to houses and hitting them will make candy pop out.

The challenge isn’t very hard to complete, and even if you’re doing it without the help of Party Assist, it shouldn’t take long to finish.

What Are The Rest of the Fortnitemares Challenges?

Turning into a Shadow three times, riding a broom for 100 meters, and eating these candies will do it for this initial bundle of challenges, but there will be more.

Unfortunately, we’ll have to wait for the rest of the challenges to become available as the event continues on. Fortnitemares wraps up in November, so there’s plenty of time to soak in all of the spookiness.

Now, we’ll just have to figure out a good way to not get surrounded by Shadows in the late game situations.

