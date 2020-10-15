Fortnite Flare Gun Could Be Returning With a Buff

A weapon that has never been all that popular in Fortnite is gearing up for a return, but instead of coming back as the same thing as it was when it left, it’ll instead have a buff.

Coming on the heels of the buffed Combat Shotgun, it appears Epic is set to reintroduce the Flare Gun to Season 4.

Now, there is a bit of an alternative to this gun this season with the Vendetta Flopper. Eating this fish will mark nearby enemies for you, and it won’t even require you to shoot anything into the air and give away your location.

To help combat that problem, Epic Games decided a buff was needed. It also helps that the Vendetta Flopper is incredibly rare, so we suspect there are a lot of players out there who haven’t even seen one yet.

The Flare Gun Returns

The flare gun may be coming back to core modes soon, the duration for marking enemies was re-added and increased to 15 seconds. pic.twitter.com/Kf9IICjFhK — Mang0e – Fortnite Dataminer (@Mang0e_) October 15, 2020

Judging by Fortnite leaker Mang0e’s tweet, the Flare Gun might be making a return to the core modes in Fortnite, meaning the regular battle royale lobby, and it’ll be getting a minor buff.

Shooting it would mark enemies around you, similar to how performing a shakedown on somebody who is downed would work, but it never really became popular.

If you wanted to use the gun in an offensive manner, it would deal 60 damage to players, but you had to be very accurate and there were definitely better ways to eliminate players.

The buff it’d be getting would increase the marked duration of players to 15 seconds, meaning you’d easily be able to track enemies through walls and buildings and potentially get the jump on them.

When Does It Arrive?

If the gun is already in the files, then it could just show up randomly if Epic Games decided to go that route.

Otherwise, we’d have to wait until update, and we’re likely not getting one next week, so the proposed date would be between October 27-29, which could also signal the start of Fortnitemares.

It’s unclear what direction Epic wants to go, so all seven of you Flare Gun fans out there will have to wait and see what happens.

