Fortnite Season 4 Week 10 Challenges Leak

We’re getting closer to the end of Fortnite Season 4 and with it comes another set of challenges to complete.

With this latest set, it appears the weekly challenges are done, but we still have a lot of season left, so it’ll be interesting to see what Epic has in store.

We do still have the Fortnitemares challenges, but with a month or so of the season left, something will have to fill that void. In season’s past, we’ve had overtime challenges, but those would traditionally happen in the case of a delay, which we haven’t had this season.

Whatever the case may be, we’ll find out after Week 10 wraps up, so let’s just dive right into those challenges.

Fortnite Week 10 Challenges

Regarding Week 10 & Fortnitemare challenges, here they are in glorious string format pic.twitter.com/eJoRrBSelF — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) October 21, 2020

Thanks to the changes made in v14.40, leakers aren’t able to access the files in the way they normally were able to, so the leaks don’t look pretty.

Nevertheless, we do have a look at the challenges, courtesy of Fortnite leaker FireMonkey although we don’t know how many times you’ll have to perform each task.

Search Chests at Upstate New York

Eliminations at Lazy Lake

Collect Metal from Slurpy Swamp

Catch fish at Heart Lake

Eliminate opponents by hitting them with vehicles

Drive a boat from The Fortilla to The Authority in less than 4 minutes

Ride 20,000 meters in a vehicle

Deal damage to opponents at Sentinel Graveyard

The list is pretty simple, so this week shouldn’t end up being too difficult, especially if you’re working towards unlocking the Wolverine Logan variant.

What Does the Future Hold?

The only question that remains now is what Epic has planned for the rest of the season. They very well could just keep on continuing the challenges, but there won’t be any additional skin styles unlocked afterwards.

Chapter 2 Season 2 had an 11th week of challenges thanks to a delay, so a precedent for extra weeks is definitely there, we’ll just have to see what Epic decides to do.

Nobody is going to turn down more challenges and free XP, so let’s hope the developers do the right thing.

