Where to Land at Sharky Shell And Finish Top 25 in Fortnite

One of the Fortnite Week 9 challenges has us going back to the remains of a once prominent location from seasons ago. We are going to the Sharky Shell.

If you’ve been playing Fortnite in Chapter 2 and didn’t start with Season 4, then you likely remember this being the home of Skye, one of the bosses, and it was actually called The Shark.

Of course, time eventually proved to be too much for this location and it turned into ruins, much like The Authority before Fortnitemares breathed new life into it.

Epic Games wants us to take a trip down memory land by landing at the Sharky Shell and then finish in the top 25. This challenge is very easy to complete if you just know where to land.

Where is The Sharky Shell?

The Sharky Shell can be found directly north of Coral Castle. This will be a popular drop spot for this week at least since you have to land here for a challenge, so be prepared for some opposition.

With that said, if you’re able to clear out the location, and the Shadows that will inevitably drop on you, then you’re in a good position.

This part of the map isn’t really popular for drops outside of challenges, so chances are pretty good that you’ll be able to loot up at Coral Castle too. This will be a good place for stone and there are also plenty of chests here too.

You Could Camp

Depending on how the storm goes, you could just hang out in this area for the entire time waiting on a top 25.

You shouldn’t be running into anybody rotating into this area, so if you just wait it out, you should be in the clear.

Alternatively, you just could dominate the rest of the lobby on your way to a win. You know, whatever works best for you.

These challenges will be available all the way until November 30, so you have plenty of time to get it done. This one in particular will be one of the easier ones to do if you plan on getting the Wolverine Logan variant.

