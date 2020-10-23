Fortnite Leak Reveals Upcoming Slurp Bazooka Item

Each time there’s an update in Fortnite, there are usually several leaks to go with it and that was the case for v14.40.

Of course, the main attraction for this update was indeed Fortnitemares, and a lot of leaks came out of that, including the entire list of challenges.

If Halloween isn’t exactly your thing, then perhaps you’d be interested in seeing some leaks for the future, perhaps even a Winterfest event?

It might not exactly have the hype as a Fortnitemares, but the Winterfest event Epic puts on is usually a fun time in the game as it gives players gifts to open up and more challenges to complete.

This time around, it appears there will be a new weapon joining the mix that will fit right into the season of giving.

Leaked Slurp Bazooka

Here are some things that @intercelluar & i found until leaking is back to normal: – Epic are working on a Slurp Bazooka

– There's an unreleased "Fire Extinguisher" item

– We might get a "Snowman NPC" that grants you a quest,

it has conversations, can explode and/or spawn loot — HYPEX 🎃 (@HYPEX) October 22, 2020

Fortnite leaker HYPEX has revealed that Epic is working on a Slurp Bazooka, which we can only imagine will work the same as the Bandage Bazooka, but hand out shields instead.

There’s also a fire extinguishing item in the works that would presumably used as a counter to Fireflies, exploding gas cans and Fire Traps. Neither of these things have a set release date, so keep an eye out for them some time in the future.

What’s This About a Snowman NPC?

Also mentioned in the HYPEX leak is a snowman NPC that hands out quests. Obviously we’re still a while out from any Winterfest stuff, which is what leads us to believe the entire leak might tie into that event.

Winterfest doesn’t usually start until much later in the year, so this will likely end up being a Season 5 event, which makes it a bit curious as to why this leak is so early.

Whatever the case may be, it’s cool to see Epic already planning for something way down the line. Fortnitemares has been met with a mixed reception, but that’s par for the course with how it’s been in the previous years.

Winterfest is usually well-received by all sections of the community, so let’s see if they can keep it up with the next one.

