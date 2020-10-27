New Fortnite Leak Could Bring Back Fan-Favorite Mechanic

A fresh Fortnite leak has revealed that the fan-favorite Vending Machines could be making a return to the game some time in the near future.

Now, the leak doesn’t outright say anything about Vending Machines, but if we connect the dots then it doesn’t seem like it’s too far out of the realm of possibilities.

If you remember back to when the machines were in the game, you’d be able to exchange your building materials for different weapons, but the weapon upgrade stations have largely replaced a need for these.

However, we do know there are many players out there who’d prefer the Vending Machines and there’s definitely room in the game for both of them to co-exist.

Let’s take a look at what we know so far.

A New Currency Leaks

A new "Wad" item/currency got added this update to the loot pool, it's planned to spawn in stashes & a safe (thanks to @Not0fficer for the help): – Small Wad Stash: 25

– Medium Wad Stash: 100

– Large Wad Stash: 250

– Wad Safe: 500 — HYPEX 🎃 (@HYPEX) October 27, 2020

According to Fortnite leaker HYPEX, there will be a new “Wad” currency that shows up in the game at some point.

This isn’t like V-Bucks where you’ll buy skins and whatnot, but instead it’ll be an in-match currency that will be spent on things. It will spawn in stashes and a safe, but we don’t know what it’ll be used for just yet.

An easy assumption to make is it’ll tie into the return of Vending Machines, which is something that hasn’t been confirmed, but could definitely happen in the future.

Epic never really gave a reason as to why Vending Machines were removed in the first place, so we’re sure they’d be welcomed back with open arms.

We Still Don’t Know Much

HYPEX does note that we don’t yet know anything about this new “Wad” item other than the fact that it’ll show up in matches.

Outside of the Vending Machine guess, it’s difficult to tell exactly what the plan is for this, so we’ll just have to remain patient and see what the developers have in store.

There’s not even a guarantee the currency will ever make its way into the game or if it’ll come this season. All leaks should be taken with a grain of salt, and we know that Epic likes to test a lot of things behind the scenes that never see the light of day.

