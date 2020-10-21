Ghost Rider, Ant-Man & Ghostbusters Leak Following Fortnite v14.40

The time has come and Fortnitemares, the annual Fortnite Halloween event, is here. With this massive update comes a whole bunch of new leaks and fans of Marvel are about to be even more excited.

No, it’s not a Venom skin, and we don’t even know if that’s one that’s coming in the future, but both Ghost Rider and Ant-Man have shown up.

Following the v14.40 update, it looks like these two Marvel characters will show up at some point between now and November 3, which is when Fortnitemares is set to end.

We don’t have a look at their skins just yet, but there is still some concrete evidence that these skins are real and that they’re coming. Let’s look at what we know so far.

Fortnite Ghost Rider & Ant-Man Skins

New Achievements/Legacies: – Squish

Landed on Ant-Man.

– Back to the Shadows

Defeated Shadow Midas during Fortnitemares

– Ghost Rider

Processed a vehicle during Fortnitemares

– Hell on Wheels

Drove a vehicle as Ghost Rider — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) October 21, 2020

Fortnite leaker FireMonkey revealed several new achievements in a leak and they are quite revealing when it comes to future content.

One achievement shows that if you land on Ant-Man, you get the Squish achievement, so that would either mean the Marvel hero will show up as a boss NPC or a skin in the future.

The Ghost Rider achievement is a lot more obvious as it says you’ll unlock the Hello on Wheels achievement by driving a vehicle as him.

Ghostbusters Skins Too

Bundles added in v14.40: – Ghostbusters Gear

– Ghostbusters Crew

– Ghostbusters Patrol

– Skull Squad Pack

Rise from the crypt and creep on the unsuspecting with this bone chilling Skeleteam! Rattle your bones with the Skull Squad pack! — FireMonkey • Fortnite Intel 🎄 (@iFireMonkey) October 21, 2020

Also in a FireMonkey leak, we see there will be an upcoming Ghostbusters bundle released into the game.

The question that remains if whether or not the characters will be the original crew or if they’re from the reboot.

All in all, it looks like there’s a lot to like in this update if you’re a fan of Halloween, so make sure you save your pennies and dive right into Fortnitemares because this has potential to be an expensive event if you like what you see.

The event runs all the way until November 3, so buckle up because there’s going to be an extended spooky season in Fortnite.

READ NEXT: Fortnite Vaults Controversial Shotgun For Fortnitemares